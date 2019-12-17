SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Tri-State Line Dancers, 9 a.m., Masonic Temple, 1155 Locust St., entrance on 13th Street, lower level. Details: 563-599-2748
Cookie Decorating Toddler Tuesday, 10:30 a.m., Kennedy Mall, 555 John F. Kennedy Road.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 11:15 a.m. yoga; 11:30 lunch; noon needlework group; 12:15 p.m. open bridge; 12:15-3:30 dominoes; 12:15-4 duplicate bridge; 12:15-4 ladies bridge.
Teen DIY: Holiday Painted Ornaments, 3:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley branch, 405 Third Ave. NE. Create either splatter paint or hand-drawn holiday ornaments. For those in sixth-12th grades.
The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St., 11 a.m.-3 p.m. dominoes and cards.
Wednesday
The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St., 9 a.m.-4 p.m. open chapel.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 10-11 a.m. senior exercise class; 12:15-4 p.m. ladies cards; 12:15-4 ladies bridge, dining room; 12:15-4 open euchre.
Dubuque Evening Lions Club, 6 p.m., The Bridge Restaurant & Lounge, 31 Locust St.
Adaptive Sports Open Gym Program — Wheelchair Basketball, 6 p.m., Carver Elementary School, 2007 Radford Road. Learn about the possibilities of Adaptive Sports in a fun, non-competitive, yet challenging environment.
PERFORMING ARTS
Wednesday
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8:30 p.m., Denny’s Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road.
LEARNING
Today
Talk of the Town Toastmasters, noon, Northeast Iowa Community College Town Clock Center, 680 Main St., room 112. Practice skills to become a more confident speaker and leader. These skills can help you advance your career, acclimate to a new city or get a new job.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Alcoholics Anonymous, noon, Westside Club Room, 1646 Asbury Road. Open meeting.
Julien Chapter 125 Order of the Eastern Star, 7:30 a.m., Masonic Temple, 1155 Locust St.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., 1646 Asbury Road. Day at a Time Group. Details: 563-557-9196.
Women’s Support Group, 9 a.m., Substance Abuse Services Center, Nesler Centre, Eighth and Main streets.
Rotary Club, noon, Dubuque Golf & Country Club, 1800 Randall Place. Details: www.dubuquerotary.org.
Al-Anon Stepping Stone AFG, 7 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, 203 Pearl St., Guttenberg, Iowa.
Al-Anon Platteville Family Group, 7 p.m., First United Church of Christ,
110 Market St., Platteville, Wis.
Overeaters Anonymous, 7 p.m., Mount Carmel, 1050 Carmel Drive, Marian Hall. Details: 563-581-9840.
Recovery International, 7:30 p.m., St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 1780 White St. From symptom-led to self-led. Details: 866-221-0302.
Wednesday
Take Off Pounds Sensibly No. 285, 7:30 a.m., St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2025 Jackson St. 7:30-8:30 weigh-in, 8:40 meeting. Details: Carrie, 563-588-9613.
Rotary Club of Galena, 11:45 a.m., DeSoto House Hotel, 230 S. Main St., Galena, Ill.
Sertoma Club, noon, Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St. Details: 563-582-8179 or 563-590-0018.
Noon Lions Club, noon, Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St., second floor. Prospective members welcome.
Grant Regional Health Center Blood Drive, 2 p.m., Grant Regional Health Center, 507 S. Monroe St., Lancaster, Wis. At the education center at the old clinic, located at 507 S. Monroe St. (Use Madison Street entrance.)
Men’s Journey to Victory, 4 p.m., Nesler Centre, Eighth and Main streets, group room 2. A support group for men recovering from addictions or other life challenges. All men are welcome. Details: 563-495-1340.
Wednesday Night Women’s AA Meeting, 5:30 p.m., Dubuque Fellowship Club, 1166 Main St., lower level, enter from rear. Details: 563-588-1630.
Dubuque Evening Lions Club, 6 p.m., The Bridge Restaurant & Lounge, 31 Locust St.
Alcoholics Anonymous: The Outcast Group, 6 p.m., Multicultural Family Center, 1157 Central Ave. A 12-step open discussion group for men and women recovering from substance abuse. Details: 563-690-6042.
Al-Anon Westside AFG, 7 p.m., Al-Anon, 1646 Asbury Road, lower level, side entrance.
Al-Anon AFG, 8 p.m., United Church of Christ, 206 E. Platt St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 7 p.m., Grand View United Methodist Church, 3342 John Wesley Drive. Details: 563-557-9196.
FOOD & DRINK
Wednesday
Holiday Wine Tasting, 6 p.m., Hotel Julien Dubuque, 200 Main St., Riverboat Lounge. Enjoy complimentary appetizers while tasting samples of wine from producers and regions from around the world. Bottles will be available for purchase.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today
Holy Ghost Euchre, 1 p.m., Holy Ghost Hall, 2917 Central Ave. Everyone welcome.
Bingo, 6 p.m., Holy Ghost, 2921 Central Ave. Early games start at 6:10, and regular games start at 7. All are welcome.
Trivia Night at Riverboat Lounge, 7 p.m., Hotel Julien Dubuque, 200 Main St., Riverboat Lounge. Gather a group of three-five of your smartest friends. Prizes will be awarded to members of the winning team. Theme is NASCAR.
Wednesday
Trivia for Dorks, 7 p.m., Dimensional Brewing Co., 67 Main St. Any team size welcome.