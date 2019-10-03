The continuing work on the new Southwest Arterial will impact eastbound traffic on U.S. 20 in Dubuque beginning tonight.
The Iowa Department of Transportation will detour eastbound traffic onto the off- and on-ramps at the highway’s intersection with the SW Arterial from 8 p.m. today to 6 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4.
The lane closure will allow for the placement of an architectural steel arch on the overpass for the Southwest Arterial. The 6-mile-long, four-lane roadway will connect U.S. 20 at Seippel Road to U.S. 61/151 near Tamarack Business Park.
Currently, westbound traffic on U.S. 20 is being detoured onto the westbound ramps to allow the contractor to use the highway to erect the architectural steel arch members on the ground prior to setting them in place on the overpass.
The placement of a second steel arch on the overpass is scheduled for next week, which will require another short-term nighttime detour. A date for that work has not been set yet, according to the DOT.
Meanwhile, work on the new Southwest Arterial entrance ramp to U.S. 61/151 is prompting the permanent closure of Olde Davenport Road’s connection to the highway, at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, weather permitting.
A new interchange at the arterial and the highway will provide access to Olde Davenport Road, Elmwood Drive and East Tamarack Drive beginning Nov. 8, according to the DOT.
However, the entire Southwest Arterial will not open until the summer of 2020.