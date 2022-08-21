Eligibility guidelines have been set for students receiving free or reduced-price meals in Iowa after the federal government in June declined to renew a pandemic-era waiver that allowed students across the country to receive free meals.
A four-member household would qualify for free meals with an annual income of $36,075 and reduced-price meals with an annual income of $51,338 under the National School Lunch Program, School Breakfast Program, Special Milk Program and the Afterschool Care Snack Program, according to a press release issued by the Iowa Department of Education.
With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the national Food and Nutrition Service allowed schools to extend the free Seamless Summer Option meal program into the regular school year. The change eliminated the need to collect meal payments from all students, regardless of income.
But the federal government allowed the waiver to expire June 30, meaning free and reduced-price meals are again based on income level.
Households can complete one application listing all children and return it to a child’s school, according to the release. When completing an application, only the last four digits of the Social Security number of the household’s primary wage earner or another adult household member is needed.
Children receiving benefits under the Family Investment Program, families receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits and children in a few specific Medicaid programs are eligible for free or reduced-price meals, and most children in these households will be qualified for free meals automatically.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.