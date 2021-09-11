A man has been sentenced to five years in prison for charges stemming from a high-speed chase in Dubuque this summer.
Nathan A. Cross, 38, of Clinton, Iowa, was given the sentence Tuesday in the Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to charges of second-degree theft, eluding and possession of methamphetamine. He also pleaded guilty to an unrelated charge of fifth-degree theft.
As part of a plea deal, charges of operating while intoxicated and third-degree theft relating to the chase were dismissed.
Cross will receive credit for time served in connection with the charges. As part of his sentence, he also must undergo a substance abuse evaluation and is prohibited from owning firearms as a felon.
Court documents state that Dubuque authorities received a report of a theft from Dick's Sporting Goods, 555 John F. Kennedy Road, and Walmart, 4200 Dodge St., on June 22. The vehicle believed to be involved in the thefts was tracked using city video surveillance footage.
Authorities tried to stop the vehicle as it traveled west on U.S. 20 near Cottingham Road. Documents state that a chase ensued, with the vehicle reaching speeds of up to 115 mph.
A Farley police officer eventually deployed stop sticks, deflating the vehicle's tires and causing it to stop near Olde Castle Road.
Authorities arrested Cross and confirmed the vehicle was stolen out of Bellevue, Iowa, documents state. Cross was also found with a baggie of methamphetamine on him, and he admitted to using the drug that day.