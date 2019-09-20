The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- George A. Wortley, 32, of East Dubuque, Ill., was arrested at about 7:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of Jackson Street in Dubuque on charges of unlawful possession of prescription drugs and being under the influence of a controlled substance.
- Anthony D. Barry, 50, of 1397 Washington St., Apt. A, was arrested at about 3:50 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging domestic assault while impeding airflow. Court documents state that he assaulted, Sandra L. Wall, 52, at their residence on Saturday.
- Central Auto, 385 Central Ave., reported the theft of a 1998 Toyota Avalon valued at $500 from its lot between 12:30 a.m. Friday and 3:15 p.m. Tuesday.
- Jeffrey M. Schultz, 50, of 3362 Peach Tree Lane, reported the theft of two sets of golf clubs valued at $3,700 from his residence between 6:20 p.m. Monday and 5:50 p.m. Tuesday.