1 to 6 p.m. Watch as people from the community rappel off the Hotel Julien Dubuque to raise funds for United Way of Dubuque Area Tri-States. Music, food trucks, after-party celebration at Dimensional Brewing. Cost: Free. More information: www.dbqunitedway.org/over-the-edge.
Bloktoberfest
Saturday, 11th and Washington streets.
11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Live music, food and drink, Kids Zone with mural painting, STEM experiments, bounce house, kid’s yoga, fire truck tours and more, BMX and skateboarding exhibitions, new beer releases from Jubeck’s Brewing, 7 Hills, Dimensional Brewing and Backpocket Dubuque. Cost: Free. More information: www.bloktoberfestdubuque.com.
7th Annual Wingfest 2021
Saturday, Farley Community Park, Fifth Ave. N.E., Farley, Iowa.
10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wing competition, wiffle ball and bean bag tournaments, KidFest area with children’s activities and entertainment, food and drink, live music. Cost: Free admission; $1 per wing. More information: www.tinyurl.com/3uhccn8s.
Fishtival
Saturday, Bellevue Riverwalk, Bellevue, Iowa.
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Festival celebrating the Bellevue community through art, with face painting, street chalk art, live music, food and drink, art vendors and more. Make a summer memory jar or a seaglass necklace, or try on of the other art projects offered. All art activities are make-and-take and free of charge. Cost: Free. More information: www.bellevueartscounciliowa.org.
Platteville (Wis.) 74th Annual Dairy Days Celebration
Today through Sunday, Legion Park, 1155 N. Second St., Platteville
Beginning at 8 a.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Flea market, truck pull, carnival, parade, dairy exhibits, entertainment, bean bag tournament, food and drink, live music. Cost: Free admission; Truck pull admission: $10; $15 for pit entrance; free for ages 10 years old and younger. More information: www.plattevilledairydays.com.
Dubuque Dragon Boat Festival
Saturday and Sunday, Miller Riverview Park, 1851 Admiral Sheehy Dr.
8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Watch 40-foot long dragon-shaped boats from the U.S. and around the world compete in several divisions from novice to elite. Cost: Free.