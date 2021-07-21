Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Michael Wright
Michael Wright will retire as the director of the Dubuque County Library District on Oct. 7.
At the district Board of Trustees meeting on Tuesday, he said he hoped to retire after a plan for the Farley branch was settled, but he wasn't sure how soon that would be.
"I'm ready to spend my time gardening and kayaking and maybe making some more trips to New York City to see my granddaughter," he told the Telegraph Herald.
The Board of Trustees approved the recommendation to promote Assistant Director Amanda Vazquez into Wright's position. Should she accept, the promotion will be voted on at the board's Aug. 17 meeting.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.