Michael Wright will retire as the director of the Dubuque County Library District on Oct. 7.

At the district Board of Trustees meeting on Tuesday, he said he hoped to retire after a plan for the Farley branch was settled, but he wasn't sure how soon that would be.

"I'm ready to spend my time gardening and kayaking and maybe making some more trips to New York City to see my granddaughter," he told the Telegraph Herald.

The Board of Trustees approved the recommendation to promote Assistant Director Amanda Vazquez into Wright's position. Should she accept, the promotion will be voted on at the board's Aug. 17 meeting.

