Police said a man was seriously injured when he was shot in the neck early Sunday in Dubuque.
Johnny T. Webb III, 21, of 558 Clarke Drive, was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center and then transferred to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, according to Lt. Jay Morrissette, of the Dubuque Police Department.
A press release from the police department states that Webb’s injuries are not considered life-threatening.
Police found Webb when they responded to Kwik Stop, 2335 University Ave., at about 1 a.m. when the shooting was reported.
“The investigation revealed that Webb had been shot in the neck while he was in the alley behind the gas station,” the release states. “Webb indicated he knew the shooter.”
No arrests have been made, and the investigation is continuing.
Anyone with information on the shooting should call Dubuque police at 563-589-4415 or Crime Stoppers at 800-747-0117 or 563-588-0714. Tips also can be submitted anonymously at www.cityofdubuque.org/police.