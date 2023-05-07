A Dubuque man has pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a teenager in 2018.
Ronald J. Brimmer, 25, recently entered the plea in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to a charge of third-degree sexual abuse.
If a plea deal is accepted, a charge of second-degree sexual abuse would be dismissed. Plea documents recommend a 10-year prison sentence.
Court documents state that Brimmer and Agustin Bon Orduno, 40, of Dubuque, picked up two girls younger than 18 and took them to a Dubuque County residence in July 2018.
The two men sexually assaulted one of the girls after giving her alcohol, documents state. A completed sexual assault kit tested positive for both men’s DNA.
Bon Orduno was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to a charge of third-degree sexual abuse.
Brimmer previously was found guilty by a jury in 2021 of second-degree and third-degree sexual abuse. He subsequently was sentenced to 25 years in prison.
However, Brimmer appealed his conviction and sentence to the Iowa Supreme Court in September, arguing that there was insufficient evidence to support his conviction and that his constitutional rights were violated when his trial was closed to his family and the public due to COVID-19 concerns.
In December, the Supreme Court ordered that Brimmer receive a new trial. The order stated that sufficient evidence existed to sustain Brimmer’s conviction but his right to a public trial was violated.