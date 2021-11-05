ASBURY, Iowa — He joined his wife for his first night of square dancing in 1963 with the Tri-State Twirlers. Years later, he was planning a state square dancing convention.
He purchased a motorcycle in his 40s, got his license and decided not to ride the bike on the highway.
Once, he decided to play the zither on live radio through a telephone receiver.
His plans might change, but Don Nauman always looked forward to learning and experiencing something new — even the year that he died.
“I want to learn how to fillet a fish,” he mentioned to his family.
Don, who lived in Asbury, died of complications of heart disease on Sept. 28. He was 87.
Don never indicated that he regretted things he did not attempt in life. He seemingly tried them all.
Rather, he talked about what he would miss, mourning his death prior to its occurrence.
“Do you ever think of what kind of food there is in heaven?” Don asked his eldest daughter, Sheila Todd, late one evening.
“Dad,” Sheila said, “you’re the only one I know that if you had the menu to heaven, you’ll be happy to go.”
Don was born Aug. 18, 1934, to Alphonse and Selma Nauman.
Alphonse, a carpenter, and Selma raised Don and his three older brothers on a Sherrill farm. Don graduated from Dubuque Senior High School in 1952.
Most Sherrill families knew one another, and the youth ubiquitously attended dances at Melody Mill ballroom, north of Dubuque.
Charlene Freiburger knew Don and his family, and when he asked her out on a date, she said, “Yes.”
Don was tall, had blue eyes and was “just a nice guy,” Charlene said.
He took her to the stock car races, but the vehicles were so noisy, talking was all but impossible.
“We never went back,” she said with a chuckle. But they kept dating and married in 1956. Don was 21, and Charlene was 19.
Don took a job as a machinist at John Deere Dubuque Works in 1958. That year, he also purchased a small dairy farm where he and Charlene raised their four children: Sheila, Nick, Brian and Marilyn.
Don loved spending time with kids. He coached Little League and, decades later, drove a school bus.
Don was proud of his work at Deere but lacked passion for the job. He counted down the days until he could retire. His family relied upon the financial security that his employment provided, so he remained there for 30 years.
Don returned home from work and corralled the children to help him with farm chores.
The family raised cows, hogs and chickens initially, then transitioned to sheep and horses. Come and “get lost” in the cow barn, Don would tell the kids as they watched television.
“In all of that, he would still find time to hit fly balls,” Nick said. “We could stay out there until we could see lightning bugs.”
Don found ways to make work pleasant and balance it with diversions. On hot days, he brought a frozen watermelon or cold Pepsi to the barn. When they made hay, he let the kids ride on the wagon.
Don took his children fishing. During the winter, the family hosted toboggan parties on the hill behind their barn, where they lit a bonfire and drank hot chocolate.
Don and Charlene traveled to multiple state and national square dancing conventions. In 1988, they even planned one that was held in Dubuque. They worked with the local chamber of commerce, through which they learned of excursions offered by a local trolley company.
Don became its manager. Then, he and Charlene purchased the company in 1992, renaming it Trolleys of Dubuque.
From May through October, Don and Charlene offered daily trolley tours. He took the wheel, and she narrated. Their route included stops at National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium, Five Flags Center and the Cable Car Square area.
“It was an endless supply of people to visit with,” Brian said.
Don and Charlene expanded the business, shuttling schoolchildren, wedding parties and holiday light viewers. They added a second trolley, then a third at a cost of $50,000.
“It’s hard to top this,” Don told a Telegraph Herald reporter at the time.
Don would tell his children: “You don’t have to like everybody, but you have to respect them.”
Sheila recalled frigid winter nights helping Don in the cow barn.
“I wanted to go in,” she said. “I was tired. … I would say, ‘Can’t we just finish this tomorrow?’ He would say, ‘You know if you just stay with this, you’ll complete it. … Stay, just stay. The job will be done.’”