EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Glenda and Mike Wilson, of Peosta, have always enjoyed taking their boat out on the Mississippi River. But it’s an activity they’ve been doing even more during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“When you’re on your boat, you’re on your boat. You can stay socially distant, and the drinks are priced right,” Mike Wilson said.
The couple has also been taking advantage of the outdoor dining offered by area marinas, including at Mid-Town Marina recently. They also noted Millennium Bar & Marina and Catfish Charlie’s as places they’ve enjoyed.
“They have gone out of their way to make it a safe environment for everyone,” Glenda Wilson said.
Jeremy McDowell, owner of Mid-Town Marina, said business started off a little slow during the pandemic but he has since been “amazed” by the amount of people eating on the marina’s patio.
“People are feeling caged up, they’re boxed up, so they’re happy to be able to go someplace,” he said. “People miss being social.”
McDowell added that he’s seen more people come to Mid-Town this summer that he doesn’t recognize right away, meaning the marina is reaching beyond its regular crowd.
Not only have people been enjoying meals overlooking the water and dock behind Mid-Town, but they’ve come for the live music, as well. There’s plenty of space on the patio for a band, McDowell said, but they do encourage people not to dance.
Samantha Trentz, owner of Millennium Bar & Marina, said she chose to cancel the bar’s live music since the deck wouldn’t be big enough.
However, she said more and more people have been taking advantage of the outdoor seating as the summer has gone on. While the bar has limited its hours, she said there’s usually a steady crowd when doors are open. Picnic tables have been set up to add even more seats.
There have been a lot more kayakers coming up from the river this year, Trentz said. Also, Millennium’s floating cabin Airbnb has been rented out every weekend of the summer, with some people traveling as long as eight hours to stay there.
However, she said COVID-19 has still hurt the marina. People are still leery about eating out, she said, be it indoors or outdoors.
“If these restrictions stay in place, we’re going to lose 75% of our seating,” she said about the upcoming fall weather.
Mary Knupp, owner of Frentress Lake Bar & Grill, said she thinks there will be new health and safety rules for restaurants to follow once the pandemic is over. She said she’s wanted to start up a breakfast menu at Frentress Lake, but she’s still unsure what the rules will be surrounding buffets.
“We’ll try to do whatever we can as long as we can do it. We’re figuring it out just like everybody else,” Knupp said. “Everybody’s hurting. We don’t know what the new normal is going to be.”
This summer, Knupp said the restaurant has been much busier than she anticipated. Frentress Lake opened in April — about a month after the pandemic began — with carry out options before opening outdoor dining.
She noted the bar is especially busy on Friday nights, Saturday nights and Sunday afternoons when live bands perform.
As the summer season comes to a close, marina owners are looking for ways to keep business flowing.
McDowell said Mid-Town typically has Iowa Hawkeyes football parties on Saturdays during the football season. Since the Hawkeyes’ fall season was canceled, he said the marina is exploring options like bean bag tournaments.
“We have a fair amount of Hawkeye season ticket holders,” he said. “Maybe now they’ll be out on their boats longer.”
Millennium Bar & Marina is open year-round, Trentz said, and she plans to offer indoor seating with precautions once it gets too chilly for outdoor dining. Currently, the bar has indoor seating limited to four tables.
“We’d rather play it safe in order to keep the business open,” she said.
The operators of the Dubuque Marina & Yardarm were unavailable for an interview before publication of this story.