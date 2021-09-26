Masks spur fiery debate at school board meeting
Dubuque Community School Board members on Monday chose to wait on taking action on whether to enact a mask mandate in schools, opting instead to bring the matter back up at their October board meeting.
The unanimous vote came after more than four hours of public comment and board discussion, in which dozens of parents, students and other community members argued for and against masking requirements and board members discussed among themselves whether or not a mandate makes sense.
It also followed two motions that ended in 3-3 ties, with one abstention in each case, to table the discussion until a lawsuit over an Iowa law forbidding school districts from requiring masks is resolved in courts and to reinstate a mask mandate during school hours.
“Now I think, as a board, we should be having frequent conversations about it based on the information that’s at hand at that time,” said Board Member Nancy Bradley, who moved to have the issue come back to the October meeting of the board’s Facilities/ Support Services Committee and then to bring the matter before the full board in October.
Board members and district leaders had sought a path forward since a federal judge last week temporarily ordered the state to stop enforcing the law banning school boards from requiring masks, ruling that the law increases the risk children with health conditions have of getting COVID-19. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has vowed to appeal the decision and has asked the temporary order be allowed to expire.
School Board President Tami Ryan pushed to table the motion until the lawsuit has been resolved in the courts. She said that current COVID-19 numbers in the school do not show significant spread in the district and that a majority of families in the district have spoken by choosing not to have their children wear masks to schools.
Dubuque County officials split on rules for masks
Moves by some Dubuque County elected officials to require masks in their offices failed to draw majority support Monday from the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors to cover common areas in county buildings with such a mandate.
Since May, face coverings have been recommended, but not required, in county buildings. Visitors and staff are expected to wear them if they are not vaccinated. But, County Human Resources Director Dawn Sherman said the recommendations are not being enforced.
Sherman brought up to supervisors bolstering mask rules in county buildings during the board’s Monday meeting, as COVID-19 cases continue to rise again and following Dubuque County Auditor Kevin Dragotto’s decision to require masks again in his own offices for both visitors and staff.
Supervisors Harley Pothoff and Jay Wickham, however, did not support further discussion of a new rule.
City Council OKs industrial park land purchase
Amid voiced concerns from residents, Dubuque City Council approved the purchase of a 156-acre property on Monday for the development of a new industrial park.
City Council members voted, 7-0, to approve a purchase agreement of the 156-acre property, located northwest of the Southwest Arterial and U.S. 61 intersection, for $4.2 million. City staff stated they took interest in the property due to its proximity to multiple highways and the Dubuque Regional Airport.
The city agreed to purchase the property from River City Development Group LLC for about $27,000 per acre. The company first purchased the property in 2005 for $962,647.
Three residents who live near the purchased property argued against the development of the industrial park.
All of the residents who spoke against the property purchase said they were not informed ahead of time that the city was seeking to purchase the property, and the news of its proposed acquisition took them all by surprise.
City Council members offered their support for the property purchase on Monday, arguing that the economic benefit of the purchase was too ideal to pass on.
Five Flags Center sees steep drop in ticket sales
Still reeling from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Dubuque’s Five Flags Center saw another year of declining ticket revenue and event attendance.
Center staff delivered the facility’s annual financial report for fiscal year 2021, which began on July 1, 2020, showing the center had only generated $512,109 in ticket sales, more than $700,000 lower than the previous fiscal year.
The sharp decline in sales and event attendance was largely attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic, which required the center to remain closed throughout a large portion of the year. The facility only held a smattering of small events in the winter months and didn’t fully reopen until March 2021.
“We finished the year really well financially considering we were closed six months out of the year,” said HR Cook, general manager of the Five Flags Center. “We knew we had to do some events in order to drive some business downtown again.”
Overall, the center was able to generate about $365,000 in income for fiscal year 2021, slightly above fiscal year 2020’s $310,000 in income. Additionally, overall expenses were brought down to $1.17 million for fiscal year 2021, compared to the $1.48 million in expenses in fiscal year 2020.
Airport unveils long-term plans
The Dubuque Regional Airport could spend up to $152 million over the next 20 years on improvement projects, according to a newly completed master plan.
Airport officials presented the plan on Monday during a work session, which details a number of expansion and improvement projects the airport could pursue over the next 20 years as its number of annual passengers and airline operations continues to expand.
Primary among them is a $40 million project to construct a new airport apron on a 30-acre property located west of the airport, expansion of the main terminal building, development of additional commercial lots for light industrial use and the extension of airport runways and taxiways.
The plan states that over the next five years, airport officials are seeking to spend about $32.6 million to expand parking at the main terminal and to expand major runways, along with a variety of smaller projects.
Over the next 10 years, airport officials intend to spend another $32 million on extending the main airport runway, expanding the main terminal building to allow for a second boarding bridge and constructing new taxiways. By 2040, officials hope to complete work on a new apron on the west end of the property and construct new taxiways, hangars, public roadways and a fuel farm, all anticipated to cost about $87 million.