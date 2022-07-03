GUTTENBERG, Iowa — An American flag that was the center of a controversy last fall will remain on top of Estes Point at Turkey River Mounds State Preserve in Clayton County, where it has flown for more than 100 years.
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources had considered removing the flag when a visitor questioned why it was being flown on state preserve land, something not consistent with state policy.
On April 4, the State Preserves Advisory Board approved a new management plan written by DNR ecologist John Pearson.
“That plan will keep the status quo,” Pearson said, meaning the flag will stay.
Guttenberg’s AMVETS Post 15 has been taking care of the flag and its flagpole, which sits atop a high bluff, since 1972, hiking up to the bluff and replacing the flag when needed.
“I don’t even know why (removing it) was brought up,” Vietnam veteran Kurt Biermann, of Guttenberg, said. “I crawled up there for 30 years and changed out the flag. I couldn’t believe they wanted to take it down.”
Some confusion over who actually owned the land made the issue even more complicated.
“We know for sure that the flag was there by 1930,” Pearson said. “Accounts from some of the veterans date it to around World War I.”
Pearson said the Iowa Conservation Commission, which later became the DNR, didn’t own the land until 1940.
Vietnam veteran Steve Eglseder, of Edgewood, said local lore had the flag going up in 1917.
“My great-grandfather Fred Schrunk was supposedly one of the guys who dug the original hole,” he said. “The (current) flagpole has been there since 1972.”
Attorney Justin Vorwald represented the veterans group that opposed the flag’s removal.
“Certainly it’s a relief that the flag that’s been there for over 100 years and meant so much to vets in the area is going to stay,” he said. “I know that means a lot to the veterans who have been caring for it.”
Eglseder said in addition to being a sacred place for area veterans, the flag is a landmark for boaters on the Mississippi River, and offers a stunning view for hikers who make the trek to the top of the bluff.
“It’s something (boaters) look for,” he said. “And it’s worth the walk to get up there. The view is fantastic.”
Elaine Biermann, Kurt’s wife, helped spearhead the group that attended the meeting in force.
“I’m ecstatic about it,” she said. “I’m just so tickled that our efforts weren’t in vain. Everybody was holding their breath. But we were able to prove that the flag was there before the DNR ever acquired the land, so it was basically grandfathered into (the new plan).”
Eglseder said the only stipulation by the DNR was that the flag not be allowed to become torn or tattered.
“We’ve always kept a nice, clean flag flying,” he said. “The main thing is the DNR said we’re washing our hands of this and leaving it alone, and we’re very happy about that.”
