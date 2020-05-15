Police said six people have been arrested for a brawl in a Dubuque hotel this week that involved pepper spray and left one person severely injured.
Matthew W. Adams, 22, of 55 E. 15th St., and Hannah M. Anderson, 18, of Hazel Green, Wis., each was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.
On Thursday, Anderson pleaded guilty to the simple misdemeanor charge in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County. She was made to pay a $100 fine, $35 surcharge and $60 in court costs, document state.
Adams is next scheduled to appear in court May 28.
Police were called to Holiday Inn, 2080 Holiday Drive, at 7:50 a.m. Wednesday. Officers arrived to find Samuel F. Paisley, 22, sitting outside with a “severe injury” to his face, court documents state. Paisley was taken to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital where he was treated, police said.
According to documents, Paisley and his girlfriend, Anderson, rented a room for the night and invited Adams and four juveniles ages 16 and 17 over to the room to hang out.
Paisley told police that three of the teens “jumped him” later when he went to their room to confront them about a missing phone charger. Paisley went back to his hotel room and told Adams, Anderson and another teen. The group then went upstairs to confront the teens and a fight broke out, at which point Anderson sprayed pepper spray into the teens’ room, documents state.
All four teens were also charged with disorderly conduct, police said. Their names have not been released.