Another historic artifact has been discovered as Unitarian Universalist Fellowship Church continues its restoration of the former German Methodist Episcopal Church on Iowa Street in Dubuque.
Last fall, masons discovered a time capsule underneath the cornerstone. Dated 1885, the time capsule contained artifacts that offered a glimpse into the life of Dubuque residents of the era.
The most recent discovery, uncovered when a drop ceiling in the east wing was removed, is a trompe l’oeil painting. The painting consists of a large center rosette and a number of faux crown moldings and borders.
Trompe l’oeil, a French phrase that means “trick of the eye,” is an art technique that creates the optical illusion that the two-dimensional objects depicted in the painting exist three-dimensionally.
Heritage Works CEO Duane Hagerty, artist Tim Olson and Gronen Restoration painter Adam Schwendinger were working on replacing the windows in the space that used to be the church lecture room when Hagerty noticed something else beneath the layers of paint.
“I noticed a tan colored paint,” Hagerty said. “I figured it was stenciling underneath, which you typically see in a building of this age.”
Olson and Schwendinger noticed additional stenciling as they worked on the windows.
“When we took out one of the top windows, that’s when we really noticed it,” Olson said. “Duane saw it right away. We were thinking it was just straight stenciling.”
When more of the drop ceiling had been removed and scaffolding set up to get ready for replastering, Hagerty decided to take a closer look.
“We had the ability to get up there and take some pictures,” he said. “I sent them to Tony Kartsonas, and he said, ‘Yeah, you’ve got something there.’”
Kartsonas, a nationally known conservationist and restorer of historic spaces from Grosse Pointe, Mich., previously worked in Dubuque on the Steeple Square project. He also is known for his work restoring Grant Wood’s relief art at Brucemore Estate in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and for numerous other projects in both religious and secular spaces.
“You would have needed a very talented artist to create that level of decoration,” Kartsonas said. “It was executed very well.”
When Kartsonas came to Dubuque in March, he was able to get a closer look at what Hagerty, Olsen and Schwendinger had uncovered.
“We wanted Tony to verify that we were doing the right thing in cleaning it up, that we weren’t harming anything,” Hagerty said. “And we wanted to give him a better view of the ceiling to see the condition because if it was in horrible condition, it wouldn’t be worth spending the money to try to restore it.”
Kartsonas said a “happy accident” occurred with the decoration being done in oil, a hard-wearing paint, and the covering layer in distemper paint, an easily removed water-and-chalk-based paint.
“It’s usually done in reverse,” he said. “So, they were very lucky. It’s given us the opportunity to expose it and have it be fairly complete.”
The church is working to raise funds to bring Kartsonas back to Dubuque to work with Gronen Restoration and Heritage Works to completely restore the ceiling artwork.
Schwendinger, 28, who has been with Gronen for five years, said his hope is his peers will appreciate the significance of historic treasures.
“Appreciation for history and the arts seems to have skipped a few generations,” he said. “So much was lost. But now, I think people my age have rediscovered how important these kinds of things are.”
Kartsonas said the painting is in very good condition, all things considered.
“Just like everything, it has aged over time,” he said. “It’s amazing that it can be restored. Just some elbow grease, water and a little cleaner, and we were able to expose the entire surface. And that’s incredible.”
Universalist Fellowship Board President Marian Maciej-Hiner said every new discovery has been an adventure, although she doesn’t think they will find any more at the church.
“But we’re also going to be restoring the Emerson House next door, which used to be the parsonage,” she said. “So you never know.”
