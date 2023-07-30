Hinson talks child care during visit to Dubuque
During a visit to Dubuque on Monday, Iowa Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, took to discussing a persistent issue facing the community: child care.
In the early afternoon, the Republican congresswoman toured Romper Room Childcare Center at 1275 Main St., popping into classrooms to say hello to children, and, perhaps more importantly, discuss with child care providers the obstacles facing the industry.
“This is the workforce behind the workforce,” Hinson said. “People, if they can’t find someone to watch their kids, they’re either taking them to work with them or they’re not working.”
Child care access remains a major issue in the area, data shows.
A 2022 report by Iowa Child Care Resource & Referral found that there were 12,443 children ages 9 and younger in Dubuque County but only 6,035 total child care spaces in the county.
Renee Krier, owner and director of Romper Stompers and Romper Room Childcare centers, has provided child care in Dubuque since 2009. Last year, she opened her second child care facility on Main Street.
She said running a child care business remains a challenge as it becomes harder and harder to hire staff due to industry-wide low wages.
“It’s definitely the wage issue we are having,” Krier said. “It’s that balance between not overcharging families and being able to attract enough staff.”
DRA awards $1.1 million in grant funding to over 50 area organizations
The nonprofit license holder for Dubuque’s casinos on Tuesday announced about $1.1 million in grant funding to 52 area organizations.
Board members of the DRA approved the core grant funding at their monthly meeting at Q Casino. Core grants represent requests of up to $50,000.
“Today is my favorite board meeting of the year because I do have the opportunity to announce the 2023 grants to the community,” said Kathy Buhr, DRA director of strategic philanthropy and Chaplain Schmitt Island development. “... Thank you to our local organizations for everything you do in the community. It’s very, very hard work you’re doing.”
The DRA received 150 core grant requests this year, with the goal of funding initiatives aimed at attracting and retaining people in the area, as well as promoting local tourism.
Of the 52 grant awardees, 47 were from Iowa, four were from Wisconsin and one from Illinois. Twelve recipients received 100% of their requested grant amount, while 36 organizations received at least 50% of their request.
District terminates Hempstead teacher’s contract in response to racial slur incident
Dubuque Community School Board members early Wednesday morning terminated the contract of a Hempstead High School teacher who used a racial slur at the school earlier this year.
The decision to accept the recommendation from Superintendent Amy Hawkins to terminate teacher Roger Poling’s contract came after an eight-hour private hearing that began at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday night. The board began deliberations in the case shortly before midnight, returning to open session at about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. Board members voted, 6-0, with board member Tami Ryan absent, to terminate Poling’s contract.
A district press release states that the board’s action “bring(s) conclusion to” a May 31 incident at Hempstead in which a video began circulating on social media showing a teacher using a racial slur at school in the presence of a student.
The teacher involved was placed on leave immediately, but until this week, district officials had not released the employee’s name.
“In the days and weeks since the incident, we have heard the calls from community members for action to be taken expeditiously,” the release states. “We understand this desire and at the same time recognize it is critical that all legal requirements, timelines and due process steps were followed appropriately. We are thankful for the community’s patience.”
‘Native son’ appointed Dubuque’s next Catholic archbishop
Dubuque’s archbishop-elect introduced himself with humor and emotion Wednesday, remarking on an appointment that has returned a native son to the position of leader of area Catholics.
“Coming back here, I teared up,” said Archbishop-elect the Most Rev. Thomas R. Zinkula. “I love this place. This is a special place for me. It’s where I’ve spent all of life, for the most part. I am overjoyed to be coming back home.”
Pope Francis has appointed Zinkula, 66, an eastern Iowa native and former local priest, to be the 11th archbishop of Dubuque. Currently bishop of Davenport, Iowa, Zinkula is scheduled to be installed Oct. 18. His appointment was publicly announced Wednesday.
“I don’t think we’ve ever had a native son come back as archbishop because usually someone gets ordained a bishop to go someplace else, and oftentimes after that, they’re moved someplace else again,” said Monsignor Thomas Toale, vicar general and moderator of the Curia for the archdiocese. “The fact that he was tabbed to come to us is our good fortune. He knows our culture, he knows our people, he knows our history, he knows our priests, he knows Iowa.”
Zinkula will replace former Archbishop Michael Jackels, who announced his retirement for health reasons in April. The Most Rev. Richard E. Pates, bishop emeritus of Des Moines, has served as apostolic administrator of the archdiocese since April 4 and will continue in that role until Zinkula’s installation.
Dubuque County board denies supervisor’s pitch for ATV access on Heritage Trail
The Dubuque County Conservation Board on Thursday voted unanimously to deny a proposal by a county supervisor to allow ATVs and UTVs on most of Heritage Trail one Sunday per month through the end of the year.
Supervisor Wayne Kenniker applied to the board for a special event permit to allow the vehicles on Heritage Trail from Durango to Dyersville for four hours a day on four Sundays starting in September.
Kenniker previously pitched a similar idea on his website to take public input. A great majority of the online responses Kenniker received opposed the idea. At the conservation board’s meeting Thursday, more than 20 people attended and several spoke in opposition to the proposal.
Explaining his proposal to the board, Kenniker said his goal was to expand access to Heritage Trail for people who have mobility limitations.
“My purpose is not to provide another location for ATVs, UTVs and golf carts,” he said. “My reason for this request, my only reason for this request, is to allow people who cannot walk or ride a bike to be able to enjoy Heritage Trail.”
Conservation Board Member Jim Pfeiler said his initial resistance to the idea was because a vast majority of responses on Kenniker’s website were in opposition. Ahead of Thursday’s meeting, Pfeiler tallied the 3,149 responses.
“Only 175 are for it,” he said. “That’s only a 5.5% approval rating. I’m just not seeing the support for this.”
Study to consider potential improvements to Dubuque public transportation system
A study of Dubuque’s public transportation system could lead to altered local bus routes and service times.
Expected to start early next year, the study will examine ways to optimize bus routes, identify potential service changes and determine if upgrades are needed to equipment or facilities for The Jule, the city’s public transportation system.
The study is funded by a $225,000 grant recently awarded to the city by the Federal Transit Administration through its Areas of Persistent Poverty Program. The city will be required to contribute $25,000 toward the study.
City Transportation Services Director Ryan Knuckey said there aren’t any current issues facing The Jule that the study intends to fix. Instead, the city seeks to make improvements to the service to better meet the needs of residents, and the study will indicate how that can be done.
“We want to look at what we need to do for the next five to 10 years,” Knuckey said. “It’s not that we believe The Jule is not doing what it’s intended for. It’s about optimization.”