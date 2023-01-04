Dubuque City Council members on Tuesday approved a plan to revitalize one of the city’s major roadways.
Following the unanimous approval of the Central Avenue Streetscape Master Plan, city staff now will move forward with projects to make improvements to the stretch from 11th to 22nd streets.
The plan outlines a vision for the Central Avenue Corridor and improvement projects designed to make the area more pedestrian- friendly.
“I think it will benefit all the stakeholders and the entire community,” said Council Member Laura Roussell.
Major improvements in the plan include changing the stretch of Central from a one-way to two-way road, expanding sidewalks, adding greenery and on-street decorations and creating a Central Avenue pedestrian plaza.
City officials first partnered with RDG Planning & Design in 2018 to begin developing the plan. While drafts have been presented to the City Council, the plan never received official approval until Tuesday.
The city has budgeted about $150,000 in the current fiscal year to make small aesthetic improvements to the corridor, while an additional $625,000 has been budgeted to fund engineering designs for the improvements and a traffic study.
Council members on Tuesday argued that work needed to begin on the corridor, and the approval of the master plan served as a perfect kickoff to those efforts.
“This is probably one of the reasons that I got on the City Council,” said Danny Sprank. “I really want to see this move ahead.”
Throughout the development of the master plan, residents and business owners living along Central provided input on what they wanted to see happen.
During Tuesday’s meeting, Tim Hitzler, who owns multiple properties on Central Avenue and is the founder of Key City Creative Center, thanked the city for its efforts in listening to the input of local businesses.
“Thank you for doing this and thank you for everyone that helped out with this,” he said.
Council Member Ric Jones said he appreciated that local residents provided their input.
“Thank you for helping us find a way where we can all be happy together,” he said. “I’m so excited to make this a place that people want to be.”
Council members on Tuesday also unanimously approved amending an ordinance to continue to use Central Avenue and White Street as a commercial truck route through Dec. 31, 2023. Council members previously changed the ordinance to end the route at the end of 2022 after the streets lost their designation as part of U.S. 52 in conjunction with the completion of the Southwest Arterial.
City staff recommended the extension in order to provide more time for the completion of infrastructure improvements on the Northwest Arterial, which will become part of the new commercial truck route once the Central Avenue and White Street route is closed.
Staff also added that the extension would provide more time to downtown businesses that rely on the current commercial truck route to conduct business.
Roussell said she agrees that downtown businesses need more time to assess the impact of the downtown truck route closure and how to adjust to the change.
“I think it’s important to allow time for our businesses to make sure they are ready for the transition,” she said.
Mayor Brad Cavanagh said that while he approves of extending the truck route’s end date, he still believes in eventually eliminating it to make Central Avenue and White Street more pedestrian-friendly.
“What I hear us talking about is a place where it doesn’t feel like you are walking down a highway in downtown Dubuque,” he said.
Sprank proposed the city also reduce the speed limit for a portion of Central Avenue and White Street from 25 mph to 20 mph in order to make the roadways safer and less noisy for residents living along them.
However, Sprank’s proposal received a mixed response from other council members, who called for more information on the potential impact of the speed limit change before voting to enact it.
