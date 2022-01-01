GALENA, Ill. — The picture-perfect Christmas decorations at the White House don’t simply fall into place, according to Galena resident Laura Primrose.
“You see the pictures of the trees, and everything looks so beautiful and charming, but an extraordinary amount of work goes into putting it all together,” she said.
Primrose knows all about the labor involved: in late November, she was one of more than 100 volunteers who decorated the White House for the holidays.
The Galena native, who recently returned to her hometown after living and working in Washington, D.C., for nearly three decades, said a friend who works for the family of President Joe Biden helped her sign up for the decorator job.
Several years earlier, Primrose had helped decorate Biden’s vice presidential residence for the holidays.
From Nov. 26 to 28, the volunteers began each day at 7 a.m. with a COVID-19 test, followed by breakfast in the State Room before beginning their tasks.
The White House’s holiday theme this year was “Gifts from the Heart,” with each room reflecting a gift such as service, family, learning and the arts.
The Green Room, where Primrose worked, celebrated the gift of nature. She and a team of 14 other volunteers were led by one of the assistants to the White House’s chief florist.
The group spent the first day decorating the room’s two Christmas trees with purple ornaments.
“We thought, ‘Oh, that’ll take us a couple of hours to attach these ornaments together on this chicken wire,’” Primrose said. “Well, that took 15 of us the entire day to do the two trees.”
Primrose helped the assistant florist position fresh orchids on the trees, and the volunteers placed hundreds of sprigs of fresh cedar at their bases. The team also decorated the mantel in the Green Room, working for most of the second day to create and attach arrangements of flowers and grasses.
While working, Primrose chatted with her fellow decorators, including a Green Room team member in her fifth season as a volunteer.
She was enthralled by the freedom volunteers had to move about the main areas of the president’s home, rather than staying within the bounds of a security-guarded tour route.
On Nov. 29, Primrose and her fellow volunteers were invited to a reception at the White House hosted by first lady Jill Biden. They viewed the completed decorations, heard music from the U.S. Marine Band and met the first lady, who thanked them for their work during her public remarks.
“I feel like I should be applauding you, because you’re the ones who certainly made this house a home,” Biden said. “ … Thank you for helping us share these gifts from the heart.”
Primrose described the work as physically taxing but a “magical experience.”
“I would do it again in a heartbeat,” she said. “I was exhausted every night, but I was just so energized by the experience.”