Dubuque business owners and developers, city staff and economic development officials will soon hold monthly meetings to address recent grievances between local developers and city government.
This afternoon, Dave Lyons, strategic initiatives consultant for Greater Dubuque Development Corp., will facilitate the first developers roundtable meeting to discuss ongoing issues local developers and businesses have encountered while trying to work with the city.
About 70 people are expected to attend the first roundtable, which will not be open to the public.
Recommended for you
This first meeting will specifically focus on proposed improvements to the city’s design review team and its process, which has frustrated developers attempting to gain city approval on building projects.
“The development community would like to see the design review team operate a little bit faster and operate with more specificity of what is required and what isn’t required,” Lyons said.
However, the design review team is just one of several issues brought up by local developers that sparked the creation of the roundtable.
Members of the business community previously conveyed their concerns with the city through several letters and emails sent to City Council members this spring. Those communications included a May 10 letter signed by 26 business owners, developers and business officials claiming they, and others, have faced intimidation, use of leverage to shift costs onto developers and delay tactics on the part of the city. Some of the letters’ signatories said the alleged issues resulted in several developments being delayed or canceled.
A developers roundtable previously was facilitated by the city years ago but was discontinued in 2010 due to a lack of interest from business owners. However, in a letter sent to Dubuque City Council in April, John Gronen, president of local development company Gronen, proposed the resurrection of the roundtable in order to help in mending the city and local business community’s relationship.
Gronen did not respond to calls asking for comment for this story.
In the first meeting, Lyons said three improvements to the city’s design review team will be proposed, including a return to holding in-person meetings with developers, providing general timelines on the city’s review process and creating a system that allows developers to check the status of their city applications.
City Manager Mike Van Milligen said the city plans to embrace the developers roundtable as an effort to improve its relationship with the business community.
“A lot of the success we’ve had in our community has been built on planning, partnerships and people, and one of the really important parts of people is the willingness to be open to continuous improvement,” he said.
Each monthly roundtable meeting will be largely structured the same way, focusing on a topic or issue raised by developers and drafting specific proposals to bring to city officials for consideration.
Lyons said he would then report back to roundtable members on the city’s planned response to those proposals and whether or not the city intends to accommodate them.
Dubuque City Council also would be briefed on the results of the developers roundtable through special work sessions held every six months, with the first scheduled Nov. 6.
Additionally, Lyons said he will hold public engagement sessions every six months to brief community members on roundtable recommendations and receive feedback, with the first scheduled for Oct. 9.
“We have to have a public process,” Lyons said. “Yes, we are going to have a developers roundtable, but the policy issues that come out of that roundtable are really community issues.”
Lyons said he hopes the roundtable will eventually move away from addressing developer grievances and become centered around broader issues facing the community as a whole, such as the future impact of artificial intelligence.
“The goal of this is really to transition from responding to issues which may have arisen in the community to an early warning system for the city,” Lyons said.
Charlie Hartig, CEO of Hartig Drug Co., Inc., said he will not be able to attend the first developers roundtable meeting, but he does believe it marks a positive first step in mending the relationship between city officials and the business community.
“I think it’s a good first step,” he said. “We’re going to talk about frameworks for moving forward.”