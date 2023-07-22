A Dubuque man has been sentenced to nearly 11 years in federal prison for possessing 2 pounds of methamphetamine authorities found in his vehicle during a traffic stop in northwest Illinois.

Cordero J. Davis, 36, recently was given the sentence in U.S. District Court in Rockford, Ill., after pleading guilty to a charge of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. U.S. District Judge Iain Johnston ordered the 130-month prison sentence.

