Mark Gordon and Mike Murphy can boast of having something nobody else has for miles around.
“We’ve got the best snow in Dubuque County,” said Gordon, general manager of Sundown Mountain Resort.
“We’re going to be getting busier every day as we get closer to New Year’s Day,” said Murphy, general manager of Chestnut Mountain Resort, outside Galena, Ill.
Sundown and Chestnut drew winter sports enthusiasts like magnets today, thanks to their oases of artificially produced snow in an otherwise vast landscape of mild-winter brown grass.
“It’s nice out,” Damian Waid, of Dubuque, said today at Sundown. “It’s right after Christmas, so it’s time to go out skiing.”
Waid and his wife, Amanda, visited Sundown with their daughters, 5-year-old Harper and 3-year-old Khi. All four skied.
“We’re teaching Khi how to ski,” Damian Waid said.
Gordon said about 35% of Sundown’s hill is currently open for skiing. Sundown opened on a limited basis Nov. 27, then opened more substantively the weekend of Dec. 11-12.
“It’s been hit and miss this year,” Gordon said of Sundown’s snowmaking efforts, which are contingent upon factors such as temperature and humidity. “We had some good sessions of snowmaking and we were on our way, and then we had the 73-degree day with the wind. That was not helpful.”
After that Dec. 15 oddity of warm weather, Gordon said Sundown staff members continue making snow when they can.
“We have a little bit of a thin spot for the next few days, and then Wednesday, Thursday and Friday we have a great opportunity to recover for next weekend,” he said. “We definitely want more snow. There’s a lot of terrain we want to open.”
Gordon said resort staff are cognizant of the challenges presented by a mild start to winter.
“Our mentality is to get it open as soon as humanly possible and stay open as long as we possibly can,” he said. “There can be weird weather events in the middle. Sometimes, it’s too cold to be open for people’s safety. Sometimes there are rain events that might shut us down. We’re a ski resort in Iowa, basically.”
Murphy said Chestnut was about 70% open today.
“We were about 80% open until Friday,” Murphy said.
Friday’s weather chipped away at the artificially produced snow on Chestnut’s available runs, which first opened the weekend of Dec. 11-12.
“We did have a late start (to the season),” Murphy said, “but be patient – every day this week is going to get better.”
Daytime temperatures in the 20s and overnight lows possibly dipping into the single digits during the latter half of this week could provide local ski slopes a snowmaking windfall.
“We can go from zero (snow) to nearly completely full in about a week if we have really good temperatures,” Gordon said. “Once we get (the slopes 100%) open, we like to make it as thick as we can. We like to have 3 feet of packed powder everywhere.”
Ski instructors were busy today at Sundown.
“A lot of kids got skis for Christmas and now they can come out and enjoy the snow with their family,” Gordon said.
Jackson Adams, 10, of Carman, Ill., was practicing skiing with instructors at the top of the Sundown hill today.
“It’s fun,” said Adams, who was visiting the resort for the first time.
Tom Spalla is still waiting to go out and enjoy the snow, and the president of the Dubuque County Snowhawks snowmobiling club doesn’t have the luxury of artificially produced snow.
“We’re just sitting around being depressed,” Spalla said today with a laugh.
Spalla said snowmobilers ideally require about 4 to 6 inches of snow. This year’s lack of natural snowfall has Spalla recalling previous mild starts to the winter season.
“I would say the latest that we’ve waited (for sufficient snow) is the third week in January,” he said.