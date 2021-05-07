ELKADER, Iowa — The case of a former Delaware County woman who killed her husband now is in the hands of the jury.
Revette A. Sauser, 52, is charged with first-degree murder for the death of Terry Sauser in 2011.
The jury was released to deliberate at about 1:15 p.m. today after hearing closing arguments from attorneys. Prosecutors stated that Revette Sauser planned to kill her husband out of anger and jealousy, while the defense stated that she shot Terry Sauser on accident.
Her trial was moved to Clayton County to ensure an impartial jury. Jury selection started Monday, with opening arguments Tuesday.
Revette Sauser previously was sentenced to 40 years in prison after taking a plea deal for her role in her husband’s death. She had been accused of shooting Terry Sauser and holding him at gunpoint.
As part of the deal, she pled guilty to voluntary manslaughter, second-degree kidnapping and going armed with intent, and the initial charge of first-degree murder was dismissed. However, Sauser later claimed her attorney was ineffective for allowing her to plead guilty to kidnapping without enough facts to support the charge.
The Iowa Supreme Court agreed with Sauser’s appeal but ruled that the original charge of first-degree murder must be reinstated if the kidnapping charge couldn’t be justified.
This story will be updated when a verdict is returned.