A union representing nearly 50 Dubuque County employees is holding out on signing a new contract with the county, saying it would take away members’ power to bargain over employee benefits.
Officials for Teamsters Local 120, which represents employees in the county roads department and assessor’s office, said the contract proposed by the county would take away their bargaining power on a host of employee benefits, including sick leave and overtime pay.
“We have bargained in good faith time and time again on these particular issues, and now they are just saying, ‘Nope, we don’t want to talk about it,’” said Local 120 Business Agent John Klootwyk.
Dubuque County Supervisor Harley Pothoff said the county’s other unions already had signed the same contract and that the county did not intend to take away employees’ benefits.
Negotiations between the union and the county began on March 30 and continued in a second session on April 6, after which the union requested the two parties enter into mediation. That will begin on Thursday, May 4.
County supervisors were not party to the negotiations, Klootwyk said. Supervisor Wayne Kenniker said county Human Resources Director Chelsea Greene was leading the negotiation effort.
Greene was out of the office when the Telegraph Herald called Friday and was not expected back in the office until Monday, May 1. A voicemail left with an attorney at law firm Lynch Dallas, which participated in negotiations on the county’s behalf, was not returned.
The dispute stems in part from sweeping changes to collective bargaining rules that became law in Iowa in 2017.
The law, passed with Republican support, banned most public sector unions from negotiating with their employers on issues such as health insurance, evaluation procedures and staff reduction.
It also limited mandated negotiations to base wages, with employee benefits subject to negotiation per the mutual agreement of both parties.
“It’s a law designed to hurt public sector unions, to take away their power,” said Teamsters spokesperson Matt McQuaid.
In the last contract signed between the county and the Teamsters, which expires on July 1, the parties negotiated on issues such as overtime, holidays and paid and unpaid leaves of absence.
But according to Klootwyk, the contract presented to the union removes bargaining for those provisions, along with vacations, workers’ compensation, clothing allowances and drug and alcohol policy.
Instead, union employees would be subject to the same benefits policies as non-union staff and would no longer be able to negotiate on them.
“With them removing that language, this takes security and peace of mind from the workers, knowing they have nothing guaranteeing this remains the same,” Klootwyk said.
Pothoff said the county’s intention was to standardize employee benefits across union and non-union employee sectors.
He said the changes in the new contract had been misunderstood and that the county wanted to maintain its reputation as a good employer. He cited his own longtime membership with Local 120 as a retired Dubuque County sheriff’s deputy.
“We’re trying to retain and recruit employees, so we’re not going to do anything to change that,” he said.
Under state law, employers must negotiate with public sector employees such as police officers on wages as well as hours, vacations, holidays, leaves of absences, overtime and supplemental pay and health and safety matters, among other issues.
He also said two other public sector unions, the Dubuque County Assistant County Attorneys’ Association and AFSCME Local 2843, which represents employees of Sunnycrest Manor, had signed contracts with the county that did not include negotiations on employee benefits.
The TH was unable to reach representatives at either union on Friday.
“The county’s not trying to break the union or anything like that,” Pothoff said. “We’re just trying to keep everybody on the same page.”
Klootwyk was unconvinced.
“If the county is going to keep it the same when they put it in the handbook, why not just keep it in the contract?” he asked.
Joshua Irvine is a Report for America corps member writing for the Telegraph Herald.
