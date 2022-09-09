Kari Pape (top) and Emilee Sauser, both of Dubuque, rappel down the side of MidWestOne Bank building in Dubuque during United Way of Dubuque Area Tri-States' Over the Edge event on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.
The tooth fairy, Wonder Woman and Sasquatch all descended down the side of one of Dubuque's tallest buildings today.
It wasn't a scene out of an amateur movie with a confusing plot, but part of a popular fundraiser for United Way of Dubuque Area Tri-States
"It's a trip," said Mindy Meyers, who rappelled down the MidWestOne Bank building with her friend and coworker Mindy Wiley. "It's an exhilarating feeling, but once you're up there, you're ready to get down."
Wiley agreed that it was exciting but also a bit "terrifying." At one point in her descent, she started slowly spinning after bumping into a ledge about 50 feet up.
"The worst part was coming right off the edge, and then the way down was OK," she said right before hugging Meyers in celebration.
The women were two of around 75 people who participated in the Over the Edge event to raise money for the local United Way.
It marked the fourth year for the event and the first year it was held at MidWestOne.
Local United Way President Danielle Leibfried said an initial $90,000 fundraising goal was quickly shattered this morning, with about $128,000 raised as the event neared its conclusion.
"Each year, people get more engaged," Leibfried said. "We're really excited to see that kind of community support."
Down on the ground, a crowd of around 100 people gathered this morning to cheer on participants as they made the 144-foot descent.
Michelle Huseman said she would "never in a million years" consider participating due to a fear of heights, but she showed up to support her friends and son-in-law who participated.
"It's pretty nerve-racking (to watch)," she said. "It's a day full of thinking, 'Please get down on the ground now.'"
Huseman's son-in-law Brady Lee stood nearby, scoping out his upcoming descent. Today was his second time participating in what he called the "comfortably uncomfortable" event.
"The staff do an amazing job preparing you, but you're still on top a 140-foot building," he said. "It's a lot of buildup, but it feels like it takes 30 seconds."
Traci Cooley and Tony LoBianco were the first duo to rappel down the building. The two wore suits to ensure a fashionable descent, and James Bond theme music blasted from nearby speakers as they stepped over the edge to set the tone.
"It was amazing," said first-time participant Cooley. "(With the harness), you felt like you were sitting in just like a comfortable swing or hammock."
Today marked LoBianco's third time participating in the event. Once on the ground, he joked about returning later to clean all the windows on the tall building to get another glimpse at the view.
He said he has enjoyed each year that he has participated, but the switch from Hotel Julien Dubuque -- the previous years' site -- to MidWestOne amped things up even more.
"It's taller and more fun," he said. "It's great to see the view, and you get to see the city like it's meant to be seen."
