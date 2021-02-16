Four conservation groups have filed a notice of their intent to sue the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for issuing permits for the construction of a high-voltage transmission line.
In a letter, the National Wildlife Refuge Association, Driftless Area Land Conservancy, Wisconsin Wildlife Federation and Defenders of Wildlife groups allege the Corps violated federal law when it did not consult with other agencies to determine whether the project will jeopardize endangered species or critical habitat before issuing two permits in 2017 and 2018 for the Cardinal-Hickory Creek project.
The $492 million undertaking involves the construction of a 100-mile line from Dubuque County to Dane County, Wis., crossing the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge.
The project is a joint venture of ITC Midwest, American Transmission Co. and Dairyland Power Cooperative.
The conservation groups, which recently sued the Rural Utilities Service and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, state that unless the Corps remedies its alleged violations within 60 days, they will file a lawsuit with the intent of overturning the issuance of the permits.