ASBURY, Iowa — Early designs for the proposed Meadows Golf Club clubhouse renovations are in, though the price tag is higher than anticipated.
Officials with Origin Design told Asbury City Council members this week that the project now is expected to cost more than $2.7 million. Council members voted, 4-1, with Russ Domeyer dissenting, to authorize Origin to continue into the construction documentation phase and prepare to send the project out for bids.
Early estimates for the clubhouse improvements, which would include maintenance upgrades, the addition of golf simulators and expansion of the clubhouse kitchen, ranged from $1 million to $2.1 million, depending on the extent of the renovation.
Origin President Pat Ready told council members that increases in heating, ventilation and air conditioning and kitchen costs and the addition of a covered patio are some of the reasons for the higher price tag.
The plans include upgrades to the kitchen and bar, aimed at turning the club into an eating destination for the west end of town. Three golf simulator bays would be used to produce revenue.
The project also would address deck floor and foundation concerns and extend the deck canopy.
“There’s been some deferred maintenance over the years, and we’re taking that into account,” Ready said. “We’ll be replacing any rotting windows or siding that we encounter throughout this. There’s some spongy areas of the floor that will need to be addressed.”
Domeyer asked for more information on how much it would cost only to do the necessary maintenance work. He was reluctant to support the full project because of the cost, though other council members outlined positives.
“This would become a social hub,” Council Member Bob Reisch said. “I think that’s why we wanted the deck covered and expanded.”
Council Member Curt Kiessling said that eventually, revenues from the golf simulators could cover the cost of adding them. The golf simulator bays are expected to cost just shy of $200,000.
“We’ve got to move forward, spend a little money to make money,” Kiessling said. “We’re going to recoup that money.”
The club stopped renting out the facility for events last year. The golf simulators would replace that revenue.
Council Member Craig Miller also said the simulators would allow golfers to use the facility year-round, potentially increasing revenues at the bar and grill and golf pro shop.
Funding for the project would come through tax increment financing.
Domeyer asked if there was a way to get public input on the project, saying he felt the $2.7 million was a lot to spend.
Kiessling and Mayor Jim Adams agreed to potentially hold an informational meeting at a later date, after the city has firmer cost estimates that would come from the bidding process.