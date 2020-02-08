A former Dubuque man was not sentenced to any additional prison time for a high-speed chase during which he crashed into another vehicle, injuring the driver.
Dekota L. Redenbaugh, 31, previously pleaded guilty in Grant County (Wis.) Circuit Court to charges of felony eluding and felony possession of methamphetamine. This week, he was sentenced to one year in prison on each count, but those sentences will run at the same time, and both will run concurrently to his Iowa sentence.
In August, Redenbaugh was sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to charges of possession of meth and eluding.
The chase started at about 2:40 p.m. June 16 in the area of Jackson and East 27th streets in Dubuque. During the chase, Redenbaugh crashed into a vehicle driven by Rebecca Ostert at the intersection of Jackson and East 24th streets, but he continued to flee authorities.
The force of the crash pushed Ostert’s vehicle into a nearby yard and left her injured.
Meanwhile, Redenbaugh fled across the Dubuque-Wisconsin bridge. The chase ended when Redenbaugh crashed into a power pole near the intersection of Jo Daviess County 5 West and North Badger Road, just south of the Illinois-Wisconsin border in the East Dubuque area.