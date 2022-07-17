Police said a woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash Saturday night in Dubuque.

Michelle R. Smothers-Cook, 39, of Dubuque, was transported by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment of her injuries, according to Dubuque police.

Police said Smothers-Cook was driving through the parking lot of 1260 E. 16th St., at 9:58 p.m. when the vehicle struck a light pole.

Smothers-Cook was cited with failure to provide proof of financial liability.

