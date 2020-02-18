A Dubuque man accused of attempted murder and other charges faces 15 years in prison after agreeing to a plea deal today in Iowa District Court for Dubuque County.
Jevonne M. Coleman, 34, of Dubuque, entered an Alford plea this morning to an amended charge of willful injury causing serious injury as a habitual offender. An Alford plea is not an admission of guilt, but the defendant acknowledges that sufficient evidence for a conviction exists.
He will be sentenced Monday at the Dubuque County Courthouse.
Coleman had been charged with attempted murder, going armed with intent and being a felon in possession of a firearm — all modified due to him being labeled a "habitual offender" — in connection to a 2017 shooting.
The attempted murder charge was amended and remaining charges will be dismissed per a plea agreement.
Authorities responded to a report of gunfire on Aug. 9, 2017, in the area of West 16th and West Locust streets. They found a man, Titus D.T. Jarmon, 26, suffering from two non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, according to court documents.
Jarmon told authorities that Coleman shot him, and traffic camera footage confirmed Jarmon’s story.
According to prosecutors, the two had an argument earlier in the day and Coleman punched Jarmon outside a residence on West Locust Street. As Jarmon ran away, Coleman shot at him.
Police said Coleman hid the gun in a bush and was found by officers hiding in a wooded area nearby. His blood alcohol content was 0.315% — nearly quadruple the legal driving limit of 0.08% — at the time of his arrest, according to court documents.
Coleman filed a motion in July giving notice that he intended to argue self-defense, alleging his actions and use of force were justified to protect himself or others.
His attorney, Robert J. Murphy, said Coleman also considered pursuing a defense of intoxication, but ultimately determined it was in his best interest to enter an Alford plea instead of taking a chance at trial.
"You are giving up your right to go to trial and fight the charges and giving up defenses … including intoxication and self-defense," District Court Judge Thomas Bitter told Coleman. "Are you willing to give up those defenses?"
"Yes," Coleman responded.
Willful injury causing serious serious injury is a forcible felony that carries a mandatory 10-year-prison sentence. However, because Coleman has two prior felony convictions -- with today's plea making it his third -- he faces a mandatory 15-year prison sentence as a habitual offender.
He would be required to serve a minimum of five years before being eligible for parole, according to Bitter and Assistant County Attorney Brigit Barnes.
Coleman win May was sentenced in U.S. District Court to nine years in federal prison on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm related to the shooting.