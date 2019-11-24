Even after investing $37 million in a new commercial airline terminal, Dubuque Regional Airport likely will need more room and facilities to handle increased general aviation traffic and larger regional jets over the next two decades, according to a new study.
Consultants and airport officials gathered feedback from residents and discussed projected aviation demands during a recent public workshop. Airport officials are in the midst of creating a new plan outlining airport expansion and construction needs for the next 20 years.
The airport has run out of hangar space, and the Federal Aviation Administration projects growth in private business flights and jet usage over the next two decades.
“We’re landlocked, and we’re in the process of deconstructing the old (airport) terminal to make space for new hangars,” said Todd Dalsing, the current airfield operations supervisor who will become the airport’s director on Thursday, Nov. 28. “But, after that, we don’t have a whole lot of room to move on that side.”
Continued growth in the University of Dubuque’s aviation program also will put pressure on the airport, according to consulting firm Coffman Associates.
UD leaders dedicated a new aviation facility nearby last month, and the university plans to add six aircraft by the end of 2020, putting the airport’s based aircraft count at 84, according to the consulting firm.
“On a not-so-positive side, (commercial) airline service has more or less been stagnant for the last several years with very little growth — about 1% a year,” consultant Mike Dmyterko said.
Three American Airlines jets operated by Envoy Air Inc. arrive at Dubuque and depart for Chicago each day.
About 77% of all potential airline passengers within a 50- to 70-mile radius of the Dubuque airport choose to fly from other airports, including in Chicago; Cedar Rapids and Des Moines, Iowa; Moline, Ill.; and Madison, Wis.
“Airline service at DBQ lacks options that many travelers want, such as multiple airline options (including low-cost carriers), varied direct/nonstop destinations and more frequent daily departures,” according to the consultant’s report.
Dubuque officials hope to land a $775,000 federal grant to help court United Airlines to establish two round-trip flights per day to Denver.
Airport partners, including the city and Dubuque County, have committed a similar amount to supplement the grant. In all, airport officials hope to offer a total of $1.3 million as a “minimum revenue guarantee.”
Retiring Airport Manager Robert Grierson said officials hope to learn whether they are awarded a grant in December or January.
Dalsing said Dubuque has adequate runway length and width to handle larger regional jets with flights to Chicago, Dallas and Denver.
But as airlines replace 50-seat regional jets with more-fuel-efficient, 70- to 90-seat jets, City Council Member Ric Jones said, the city-owned airport “could have challenges” with enough room to handle the traffic.
Airport planner Chandra Burks said the consulting firm intends to present a recommended master plan concept, environmental review and financial plan to city officials this summer.
For more information, visit http://dubuque.airportstudy.com/.