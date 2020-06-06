PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Facing a $14.7 million budgetary shortfall and state funding cut, University of Wisconsin-Platteville announced Friday the implementation of additional furloughs and pay reductions.
In combination with furloughs implemented in May, the measures will impact 1,061 employees at the university’s main campus in Platteville and two branch campuses — UW-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County and UW-Platteville Richland.
University leaders expect the measures will save $2.9 million.
“We have a structural defect that is significant,” said Chancellor Dennis Shields. “We have to balance our books.”
The latest round of furloughs, which are being implemented intermittently, begin July 1 and run through June 30, 2021. More than 940 faculty and staff are affected.
Depending on whether employees earn more or less than $50,000 and are employed for the duration of the academic or the calendar year, they will see six to 12 days of furloughs, which may not exceed one day every two weeks.
The decision follows the furloughing of 82 employees in May, who will not report to work on consecutive days. An additional 37 employees saw their work hours reduced temporarily. Both groups are eligible to apply for unemployment benefits.
Those furloughs will occur during the summer, but neither group will be subject to additional furlough days.
For the duration of the fiscal year, senior leadership will see a 6.5% salary reduction — an equivalent of 16.9 furlough days — and Shields, who earns $275,400, a 10% pay cut — equivalent to 26 days.
The pressure to reduce personnel costs stemmed from a combination of pre-pandemic deficits, declining student enrollment and revenue losses when the campus closed mid-semester and student fees were subsequently refunded.
Compounding the university’s troubles is a state order to reduce spending in response to expected revenue shortfalls.
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers recently directed the University of Wisconsin System to return $40.7 million to the state’s general fund. UW-Platteville leaders estimate the institution’s portion will total $1.4 million.
In their consideration of various furlough scenarios, university leaders distributed surveys to faculty and staff for feedback.
“As hard as it is, it’s nice to have some clarity,” said Academic Staff Senate Chair Tyler Tollefson.
Greg Bies, chair of the University Staff Senate, said the furloughs, like the pandemic itself, came as a surprise, but many employees appreciated the tiered implementation based upon earnings.
“We all recognize that there are a lot of things as a society and as a community we need to do in response (to the pandemic),” he said. “I think the administration has put some thought into this. I think it’s reasonable.”
Irfan Ul-Haq, Faculty Senate chair, anticipates that from students’ point of view, the changes will go unnoticed. Staff will see, on average, just one furlough day per month.
“We are trying our best to not impact student learning and we are trying to absorb those financial burdens ourselves,” he said. “We know these are hard times, but students are the most important part in this.”