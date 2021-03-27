LANCASTER, Wis. — Two Lancaster Common Council incumbents are being challenged in the spring election.
When voters head to the polls on April 6, residents of District 2 will choose between incumbent Bob Schmidt and former Council Member Kate Reuter.
Both will appear on the ballot after launching unsuccessful challenges to the nomination papers of each other in January.
Additionally, incumbent Katie Reuter is competing with Sara Burks for the District 4 seat.
Candidates shared their goals and priorities with the Telegraph Herald.
Kate Reuter
Age: 42
Profession: Nurse practitioner
Relevant experience: Former council member
After serving on the council for nearly a decade, Reuter did not seek re-election in 2019. She said the reasons were familial, not a reflection of her interest in serving.
Reuter believes she can bring a fresh perspective to the body.
“Things get stagnant,” she said. “It’s time for the next generation. I’m hoping that younger people will help step into these roles.”
Reuter desires to continue working on affordable housing development in Lancaster and attracting new businesses.
“I feel like we’re missing (stores for) our teens,” she said.
She also hopes to see the former Shopko building reused. The retailer closed all locations in 2019.
Bob Schmidt (i)
Age: 74
Profession: Business owner
Relevant experience: Current council member, board member of several companies, former volunteer firefighter and retired president of Midwest Hardware Association
Schmidt has served on the council since the late 1990s. Like Reuter, he believes the construction of affordable housing should remain a top city priority.
He also would like to see the expansion of the city’s recreational trail system and the renovation of the restroom facilities in Klondike Park.
Schmidt approves of city leaders’ efforts to keep taxes low and opposes the levying of additional taxes, such as a proposed $20 wheel tax that a split council voted down last year.
“I don’t think with a town our size, that’s a very fair tax,” he said. “The people who get the services should pay for them.”
Sara Burks
Age: 45
Profession: Director of education at online boutique fashion company, The Boutique Hub
Relevant experience: Former president and current member of Lancaster Area Chamber of Commerce, president of West Grant Saddle Club and board member of Family Promise
Burks said she desires to take a leadership role in the community, drawing from her experience with the chamber of commerce.
She hopes to see the city create more recreational opportunities for children and maintain amenities that promote quality of life, including its golf course, swimming pool and parks.
“We have all these beautiful things,” Burks said. “We’re in a gorgeous area. I want to see that continue to thrive.”
She said she sees opportunities to foster commerce in the community, leveraging the digital tools that businesses adopted during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Doing my part to investigate opportunities and different ideas on how to thrive is important,” Burks said.
Katie Reuter (i)
Age: 36
Profession: Nurse and operator of home health care provider
Relevant experience: Council member since 2019 and serves on Winskill Elementary School PTO
Reuter believes the city needs to continue to search for potential cost savings to reduce borrowing as a method of funding annual expenses.
More than half of the tax dollars the city collects annually pay for outstanding debt.
Reuter also hopes the city will continue to investigate methods of funding street repair projects.
“I’m afraid that we’ll fall further and further behind,” she said.
Reuter voted in 2020 in favor of a wheel tax but said she is neutral on the matter.
She is proud of the work that the parks and recreation committee, which she chairs, has accomplished, including purchasing ice skating devices to assist children with disabilities.