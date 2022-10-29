A longtime legislator and a retired dairy farmer will face off for Wisconsin’s 17th Senate District seat in the Nov. 8 election, each with their own set of priorities.
Wisconsin Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, is running for reelection against Democratic challenger Pat Skogen, of Monroe. Senate District 17 covers all of Grant and Lafayette counties as well as parts of several others in southwest Wisconsin.
The candidates recently spoke with the Telegraph Herald about their legislative priorities and how they would accomplish them if elected.
Abortion access
Skogen and Marklein differ starkly on the issue of abortion access in the wake of Roe v. Wade’s recent reversal and subsequent reinstatement of Wisconsin’s 1849 abortion ban.
If elected, Skogen said she would push to repeal the ban, which outlaws abortion for any reason other than to save the life of the pregnant woman. She instead would be in favor of leaving the choice up to the woman to decide based on “her conscience, belief system and her own situation.”
“I think that if we say, ‘Well, only in these cases or only in those cases,’ it muddies the water,” Skogen said. “I think we just need to get rid of (the ban) and let it be a private issue.”
Marklein said he is against abortion but would be in favor of adding legal exceptions to allow the procedure in cases of rape or incest. However, he ignored Gov. Tony Evers’ recent calls for a special session on the 1849 abortion ban, saying the request was just a “political game.”
If reelected, he said he would push for more funding for centers and resources that support women through their pregnancies, such as Clarity Clinic in Platteville.
“I think we need to be supportive of mothers that have gotten pregnant and who are scared,” he said. “We need to be supportive of them and provide all the services we possibly can.”
Bolstering education
Both candidates said supporting Wisconsin students would be a top priority if elected. They agreed there should be an increase in education funding in the next state budget, with some differences in where they believe the money should go.
Marklein, who chairs the budget-making Joint Finance Committee, said he plans to push for more funding toward school facility and salary improvements, as well as increases in special education funds.
“We’re going to need to make a significant investment in our people’s schools,” he said of the upcoming session. “Before we even talk about the budget, I know that’s going to be one of our biggest expenditures.”
A retired special education teacher, Skogen said she also would push for more special education funding. She said she would like to see a particular emphasis on supporting rural schools such as those in Wisconsin’s Driftless region.
If elected, she would strongly oppose putting state funding toward private institutions such as charter schools.
“I think there’s a place for alternative schools. I think there’s a place for private schools and Catholic schools, but I don’t think public money should go toward them,” Skogen said. “... If we’re paying taxes for our public schools, then that’s where it needs to go.”
Skogen also identified gun safety and establishing non-partisan redistricting as major goals, while Marklein highlighted intentions to bolster grant funding for broadband and road improvements.
