A teenager was sentenced recently after authorities said he stole two vehicles and a loaded gun, shot into a Dubuque residence, assaulted his transport driver and briefly escaped.
A second teenager also was recently arrested in connection with his alleged role in the incidents.
Dairein D. Dean, 17, of Potosi, Wis., was sentenced to 90 days in jail and two to five years on probation, which can be shifted from Iowa to Wisconsin.
He pleaded guilty in September to charges of trafficking in stolen weapons, escape from custody, reckless use of a firearm causing property damage, operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent and assault with injury. Dean also originally was charged with first-degree theft and carrying weapons, but those charges were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
Meanwhile, Anthony T. Hunt, 16, of 2136 White St., No. 1, was arrested last week on charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, first-degree theft, trafficking in stolen weapons, third-degree burglary-motor vehicle and reckless use of a firearm. Hunt made his initial court appearance Wednesday. His next hearing is scheduled for Dec. 16.
Court documents indicate that the string of incidents started at about 2:45 a.m. April 27. Dean and Hunt were in a vehicle with another minor when they stole a pickup truck from outside of a Dubuque residence. The vehicle was later found abandoned in East Dubuque, Ill.
Documents state that Dean and one of the other minors broke into vehicles in downtown East Dubuque. A loaded, 9-mm handgun was reported stolen from a vehicle.
Dean then allegedly stole another pickup from East Dubuque and headed back to Dubuque at about 4:05 a.m.
Documents state that Dean, Hunt and two other minors drove to the alley east of the 2200 block of Jackson Street. Dean, Hunt and another minor put masks over their faces and entered a backyard on Jackson Street, where Dean pulled out a handgun and shot repeatedly.
Police located Dean driving the stolen pickup hours later and found the stolen handgun.
He was taken into custody and was being taken to Central Iowa Detention Center in Eldora when he told his transport driver that he was car sick. Dean was able to escape after being escorted into a gas station bathroom in Dubuque. He was later found in the 2600 block of Mineral Street.
Documents allege that Hunt participated in car burglaries and the shooting into the Dubuque residence.
Hunt is alleged to have said, “Oh, did you see me? I bopped (shot) that thing two times,” after the shooting, according to documents.