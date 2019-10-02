BELMONT, Wis. — Authorities said a Platteville man was injured early Tuesday when his vehicle rolled several times and came to rest in a field.
Joseph A. Lesure, 29, was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment, according to a press release issued Wednesday by the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department.
The crash occurred at 1:55 a.m. Tuesday on Lafayette County XX in Belmont. The release states that Lesure was westbound when he lost control of the vehicle he was driving. The vehicle left the roadway, rolled multiple times and came to rest in a nearby field.
The vehicle had to be towed from the scene.
The release stated that Lesure was cited with failure to have automobile insurance, operating a vehicle while his license was suspended and failure to maintain control of a vehicle.