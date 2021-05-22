DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Dyersville residents’ top ideas for the future of their city include added bike trails, more adult night life and a drive-in movie theater.
Dyersville Area Chamber of Commerce officials recently announced the top five projects residents said they would like to see completed in their city as part of the Imagine 2030 visioning process.
Officials originally received hundreds of project ideas, and that list was narrowed down to 30 and put to community members for a vote, said Karla Thompson, chamber executive director.
“This was a way to take a look at what our community needs and focus our efforts on completing what’s important to our community,” she said.
The five projects that received the most votes were bringing more restaurants and bars to town, adding more bike trails and lanes, building a bridge to connect 12th and 13th avenues southwest, providing access for water activities and opening a drive-in movie theater.
“There’s many assets of how these projects can improve Dyersville,” Thompson said. “We look at quality of life, safety, how we can continue to grow and improve. We look at how to recruit businesses and tourists and make people want to live here.”
Some suggestions chamber officials received for trail projects included connecting the Heritage Trail to downtown.
Thompson said she thinks the community is passionate about the drive-in theater idea because the city used to have one. Dyersville residents currently have to go to Manchester to visit the nearest drive-in.
The bridge project has been a topic of conversation for years, Thompson said. The city has acquired land to complete the project, and though city officials know it will be costly, it is needed, she said.
The bridge project would also allow for more people to access water activities, because officials would like to create a pond below the bridge that people could use for fishing, kayaking and other activities.
“It will be a gamechanger for our community, for the safety realm and flow of traffic, as well as recreational activities built in around that,” Jacque Rahe, executive director of Dyersville Economic Development Corp., said of the bridge project.
Rahe said next steps for the projects include applying for grants, completing preliminary engineering and forming committees to organize details.
This was the second round of community visioning for the city. Local leaders launched “Imagine 2020” in 2008, and in 11 years accomplished four of the top five ideas in that process.
“The last time we did this, we were pretty successful,” Dyersville Mayor Jim Heavens said. “Dyersville is really moving out here. Our taxes and crime rates are low. It’s clean. We’ve made a lot of progress.”
Those interested in being on a committee to start working on the projects or who have experience related to one of the ideas can contact Thompson at kthompson@dyersville.org.