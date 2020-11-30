BELMONT, Wis. — Belmont Community School Board members will hold a community forum this week to garner input from school district residents.
The event will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, in the high school gym. Attendees also can participate virtually via a link that will be sent out via SwiftAlert and posted on the district’s website and Facebook page on Monday, Nov. 30.
In an announcement about the meeting, district officials listed nine series of questions on which they want community input. They include questions on:
- Ways the school district can improve and suggestions on how that can be done
- Short- and long-range issues that should be addressed in the district’s five-year strategic plan
- New initiatives or programs that the district should implement
- The search for a permanent superintendent, including what skills that person should possess, who should be on interview committees during the selection process and whether the school board should hold a community forum with the finalists prior to making a selection.
Interim Superintendent Wayne Anderson was hired this summer to serve in that role during this school year. His contract runs through June 30.
District residents who would like to supply input but cannot attend the meeting in person or virtually can submit it via email to Anderson at wayne.anderson@belmont.k12.wi.us or school board President Vaughn Mester at vaughn.mester@belmont.k12.wi.us.