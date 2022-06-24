Saturday, Dyersville Downtown Market, 311 4th Ave. SE, Dyersville, Iowa
8 a.m. to noon. Children get to explore and learn about police cars, fire trucks, ambulances, semis and more. Admission: Free. More information: dyersvilledowntownmarket.com.
Multicultural Family Center Pride Picnic
Saturday, Port of Dubuque
Noon to 3 p.m. Free event with resource booths, food, educational displays, bounce houses and more. More information: (563) 582-3681.
Corkless in Galena
Saturday, Depot Park, 91 Bouthillier St., Galena, Ill.
Noon to 6 p.m. Music, food, art and wine for purchase from local vendors and artists. Tickets available in advance and at the gate. Admission: $20 for adults, $5 for designated drivers and $5 for visitors under 21. Tickets available at: corklessingalena.simpletix.com. More information: corklessgalena.com.
Dubuque Museum of Art Summer Artists Garden Party
Saturday, Washington Square, 700 Locust St.
5 to 8 p.m. An evening of haute couture, craft beer and wine, desserts and artist demonstrations inspired by Dubuque Museum of Art’s Craft Invitational. Tickets include museum admission, access to talks and demonstrations, food and drink. The event will be held rain or shine. Admission: $20 for members, $25 for non-members, $10 those under 21, and $8 members under 21. Tickets available at: dbqart.square.site/craft-garden-party. More information: (563) 557-1851.
