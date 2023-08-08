Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
DARLINGTON, Wis. – An annual fundraising event is set for later this month in Lafayette County.
Luke Fest 2023 will be held beginning at 3 p.m. Aug. 19, at Festival Grounds Park, Darlington, according to an online announcement.
Afternoon entertainment will be performed by Music by Sophie from 3 to 6:30 p.m. followed by headliner Wedding Banned at 8:30 p.m.
The event also includes live and silent auctions.
The festival is named in honor of Luke Wiegel, a Darlington resident who died in 2015 at age 34.
Wiegel was a teacher who coached sports at schools in Darlington, Blackhawk, Alden-Hebron and Dodgeville.
All proceeds will be used by the nonprofit Wiegel Strong Foundation to benefit the community.
Advance tickets are $40 and include $20 admission, $15 in drink tickets, a $15 T-shirt and a $5 can Koozie.
Gate admission is $20. Drink tickets, t-shirts, and can Koozies will be sold separately at the event.
Advance tickets are available online at https://bit.ly/45koI31.
