Authorities on Tuesday recovered a body from the Mississippi River at Dubuque, and police said it is believed to be a man who went under and did not resurface Saturday night.
Taylor White, 31, of Platteville, Wis., was boating with friends when he dove into the water and did not come back up, Dubuque police said.
“He will be sorely missed,” said Bill Featherston, a friend and former Little League coach of White’s, who had been driving the pontoon carrying White and other friends. “We were leaving Sandy Bottom to go to the Yardarm (Riverfront Bar & Grill) to get a bit to eat, and before we knew it, he was diving in.”
Featherston said White was a good swimmer.
“But he was cramping up, and when you’re having cramps, no one can swim,” he said.
Police responded shortly before 6:30 p.m. Saturday to the river near Schmitt Harbor, 2210 Chaplain Schmitt Drive, after an emergency call from a boater.
Authorities searched the area Saturday night, Sunday and Monday but were unable to locate White.
Assistant Fire Chief Cal Motsch said Sunday’s search was particularly challenging because of the amount of recreational river traffic.
“It made it hard on the radar,” he said.
Agencies assisting the police with the search included the Dubuque, Key West and East Dubuque, Ill., fire departments, Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department, Dubuque County Conservation, Iowa and Wisconsin Departments of Natural Resources, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Coast Guard.
Featherston and other friends were searching for White each day, too.
“We were coming down to search (on Tuesday morning) when I got the call (about authorities locating the body),” he said.
Dubuque emergency responders were dispatched to the Ice Harbor shortly before 7 a.m.
“The body was spotted by a passerby,” Motsch said.
A Dubuque Fire Department rescue boat left the Ice Harbor at about 7:30 a.m. and was positioned in the river along the south end of American Trust River’s Edge Plaza, 450 E. Third St.
Police officers restricted access to the portion of the Mississippi Riverwalk that includes the plaza and its gazebo.
More than a dozen personnel from the police and fire departments were on the scene, and a drone operated by authorities hovered overhead.
The body will be sent to the Iowa Medical Examiner’s Office in Ankeny to verify it is White, the press release states.
Featherston described White as “a hell of an athlete.”
White pitched for Platteville High School in the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Division 2 state final game against Waupun in 2007.
In his final prep baseball outing, White pitched the Platteville Hillmen to within one out of their first state baseball title since 1967. Waupun claimed a 6-5 come-from-behind, walk-off victory.
White was named an honorable mention selection to the 2007 Telegraph Herald All-Area Baseball Team after the season.
“He would do anything for anybody,” Featherston said of White. “He was a big teddy bear.”