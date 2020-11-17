Five Flags Center will host a comedy showcase, “Turkey Night Comedy,” featuring a nationally known comedian and a comedian-hypnotist.
The event featuring Nathan Timmel and Doug T will begin at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, at the historic Five Flags Theater.
Timmel is a regular on “The Bob and Tom Show” and will headline the event, according to a press release. Iowa-based comedian and hypnotist Doug T will provide support.
Tickets are $18 and are available at FiveFlagsCenter.com and through the Five Flags Center box office. Only 300 tickets will be sold to ensure physical distancing within the venue.