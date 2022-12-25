City council approves $24 million for Five Flags
Dubuque City Council members voted Monday to invest $24 million into improving Five Flags Center.
Council members unanimously approved a proposal to use the funds to make a number of improvements to the center over a five-year period, with the first 18 months devoted to design and engineering. City officials plan to keep the facility open while construction is underway.
While the specifics of what improvements will be made remain to be determined, City Council members expressed enthusiasm over what they see as a bright future for Five Flags Center.
“We suffered for years with analysis paralysis,” said Council Member Ric Jones. “Somehow, through all of that, I think we landed at the best possible solution.”
Council OKs rezoning for apartments
Dubuque City Council members last week voted in favor of rezoning the site of a former school to accommodate plans to install apartments in the structure, despite opposition from neighbors.
Council members unanimously approved rezoning the St. Anthony’s school property on Rosedale Avenue from single-family residential to office residential, allowing GT Development to move forward with plans to create 23 apartments in the former school and potentially construct additional housing on a nearby playground in the future.
The 1.4-acre lot and 26,000-square-foot Steinmetz Building, 2175 Rosedale Ave., were put up for sale in August by St. Anthony Catholic Church. The building previously housed St. Anthony Elementary School’s English-based program, which ceased operations at the end of the 2019-2020 school year.
However, nearby residents voiced their concerns about the impact that the project could have on the neighborhood, specifically its potential effects on neighborhood density, traffic and greenspace.
A petition signed by 24 residents was submitted to the city opposing the rezoning request.
Tom Kelzer, co-owner of GT Development, said he intends to renovate the school building to create mainly two-bedroom units and potentially several three-bedroom units. He anticipated that work will begin in February or March and take approximately 10 months to complete.
Iowa farmland values soar
Agricultural land values in five local Iowa counties rose 16% to 19% during the past year, part of a statewide trend that saw average values reach their highest levels in at least eight decades.
Locally, the average value of an acre of farmland in:
• Dubuque County rose 18%, from $10,425 in 2021 to $12,351 in 2022
• Clayton County climbed 19%, from $8,911 to $10,589
• Delaware County rose 18%, from $11,572 to $13,614
• Jackson County climbed 17%, from $9,449 to $11,100
• Jones County rose by 16%, from $10,298 to $11,991 The figures come from an annual survey conducted by Wendong Zhang, an associate professor of economics and faculty affiliate of Center for Agricultural and Rural Development at Iowa State University.
Statewide, the average value of an acre of farmland rose 17%, to $11,411 per acre, higher than at any point since ISU began surveying values in 1941.
Office deputy eyed for recorder role
The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors will wait until its newest member takes office next year to fill the seat of the outgoing county recorder.
Supervisors on Monday formally accepted the resignation notice of County Recorder John Murphy, who recently announced that he had accepted a job as CEO of Community Action of Eastern Iowa. Murphy’s resignation is effective Jan. 3, the day after his new term is set to begin following his reelection last month.
Murphy, Supervisors Ann McDonough and Jay Wickham and County Auditor Kevin Dragotto also voiced support for appointing long-time Deputy Recorder Karol Kennedy to Murphy’s position for a two-year period. The position then would be placed on the ballot in 2024, when a replacement would be elected to serve the rest of Murphy’s four-year term.
Kennedy said her deputy position would not need to be filled if she were appointed — which would create significant savings.
Supervisor Harley Pothoff acknowledged the potential benefits of appointing Kennedy but voiced concerns about the fairness of appointing someone not long after an election.
County supervisors can appoint someone of their choosing to replace Murphy, accept applications for the position and choose between applicants or call a special election, which Dragotto said would cost at least $35,000. A petition signed by at least 3,883 county residents also could force a special election.
A tentative timeline put forth by Dragotto would see supervisors appoint a new recorder at the end of January.
Dubuque man sentenced to 100 years
A Dubuque man was sentenced last week to 100 years in prison for sexually abusing two girls younger than 10.
William V. Stephenson, 46, of Dubuque, was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after a jury in October convicted him of two counts of second-degree sexual abuse and two counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child.
Judge Monica Zrinyi Ackley issued Stephenson’s sentence. In addition to his prison term, Stephenson also is prohibited from possessing firearms, must comply with a no-contact order protecting the girls, submit a DNA sample for profiling and register as a sex offender for life.
ED day care served eviction letter
EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — An East Dubuque child care center is making plans to ensure children continue to receive care after the business received a letter of eviction from the church where it currently rents space.
Melanie Ricke, owner of East Dubuque Child Care Center, said the business has leased space in the former St. Mary School at 701 Illinois 35 since 2016. Currently, 108 children are enrolled at the center.
In mid-November, Ricke, her husband and City Manager Loras Herrig met with representatives from St. Mary and Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church to discuss changes to the lease agreement.
St. Mary Catholic School closed at the end of the 2020 school year due to lagging enrollment, and East Dubuque Child Care expanded by renting more rooms in the former school.
Ricke said the parties were unable to come to an agreement at the November meeting, and East Dubuque Child Care Center staff were told that a second meeting would be scheduled, which never took place.
On Friday, Ricke received a certified letter of eviction that the business would need to leave by Jan. 31, which she said left her “shocked,” as she had expected a second meeting.
Mom’s Christmas list goes viral
A Dubuque mom’s meticulous menu and activity plan for Christmas has put her family in the national spotlight this holiday season.
Last week, Khalid El Khatib shared his mother Janet’s annual “home for the holidays” email on Twitter. The detailed list of themed dinners and snacks to be offered each day of the week, along with events from bourbon tastings to manicures, went viral, garnering thousands of likes and landing the family on the “Today” show.
“I was blown away by the amount of positive comments and the responses he had,” Janet El Khatib told the Telegraph Herald. “We’ve had about 25,000 people ask us if they can come to dinner.”
