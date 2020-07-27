As the start to the school year comes closer, a national survey shows families anticipate spending a record amount on school supplies, exceeding the $100 billion mark for the first time.
The survey, released July 15 by the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights and Analytics, indicates the increase in spending stems from the anticipation of both in-person and virtual learning options.
The projected total for spending is $101.6 billion, exceeding last year’s total of $80.7 billion.
Families with students in elementary through high school plan to spend an average of $789.49 this year, while families with college students anticipate spending $1,059.20.
In part, the spending bump stems from families expecting to spend more on technology in preparation for virtual learning. Of survey respondents, 63% of families with K-12 students anticipate spending an average of $247.44 on electronics alone.
David Perry, assistant manager at Dubuque’s Best Buy, said the store is starting to see many high school and college students coming in for laptops and associated items.
“We’re starting to see different plans to reopen, so (laptops) are in demand quite a bit more,” he said.
He added that Chromebooks are popular with students in middle school and below.
There also has been more interest in laptop accessories like wireless headphones and cameras, Perry said, which make it easier to tune out the world and focus on a class.
In Iowa, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced that students must spend at least half of their time in school, meaning all Iowa students will need supplies for in-person classes. In Dubuque, students are preparing for a hybrid model of in-person and virtual learning.
Many families still haven’t completed their school shopping. Only 17% of consumers reported completing their school shopping by early July.
Charlie Hartig, CEO of Dubuque-based Hartig Drug, said he feels school shopping is currently a little slower than normal, but that may come from families waiting to hear final decisions on things from schools.
Survey data also shows that 54% of shoppers who hadn’t started looking for school supplies said they were waiting to see what all would be needed.
In the meantime, Hartig said all Hartig stores are keeping stock of both basic back-to-school items and those unique to this year’s list, including children’s masks for students going back to school buildings.
“Our first initial orders have sold through, so we’re ordering those daily,” Hartig said.
He said he also suspects many families will buy must-need supplies in smaller amounts to start the year before buying a larger amount in September after school schedules get settled.
“We want to be flexible and attentive to customer needs as they come up,” Hartig said.
Families are also planning to do more online shopping with 55% of K-12 shoppers on the survey reporting plans to increase online spending.
Representatives from both Walmart and Kohl’s highlighted their pickup and delivery services for online school shoppers, as well as designated pages on their websites specifically for school supplies and new clothes for the school year.
The survey said that, even among families preparing for virtual learning, back-to-school clothing sales at places like Kohl’s or local stores is only slightly down from last year, from $239.82 to $234.48.
Marissa Hoffmann, owner and founder of The Midwest Girl, said the store now has more room to expand its youth section, including clothes geared toward students returning to school. The store moved to a larger location in the Millwork District in early June.
While some students might have more of a uniform to follow, Hoffmann said many young women love the trendy graphic T-shirts.
The Midwest Girl also has seen online sales go up over the past several weeks, something that won’t likely stop before the school year starts.
“We’ve always had a website, but it’s never been like this,” Hoffmann said.