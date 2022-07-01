As she entered adulthood, Annie Meehan decided she needed a purpose for her troubled life.
Now an award-winning author and nationally known motivational speaker, Meehan on Thursday told a Dubuque audience that she found that purpose by devoting her life to generosity.
“I love living generously,” she said. “It’s way more fun to be nice to people. One kind gesture you make, even just a smile for someone, can be the greatest gift you give to another person.”
Meehan spoke at Filling Your Cup, a breakfast fundraising event for Opening Doors, which helps women and children transition out of homelessness. The inaugural event drew about 220 people to Hotel Julien Dubuque.
Meehan described her life as one of emerging from a traumatic childhood of transitory living arrangements.
One of seven children raised by a single mother struggling with an undiagnosed and untreated mental illness, Meehan said she had moved residences 83 times by the time she turned 18.
Meehan said the shock of an unplanned pregnancy helped straighten her life’s path. She chose sobriety, recovery and self-care in order to construct a purposeful life.
“What I learned living through that (childhood) was how to use the pain I lived through to serve other people,” she said.
Meehan described her adult life as a series of seemingly small but ultimately meaningful acts of generosity, from donating a work bonus to people experiencing homelessness to providing a welcoming home for her children’s friends in need.
“I try to focus on what I can do to make a difference in the world,” she said. “I know what it feels like to have nobody help you, and I don’t want to live like that.”
Meehan worked for an investment banking company, then owned and operated a pair of fitness franchise locations before launching a career speaking and writing on health and wellness. She described her life’s path as a continuing journey.
“I have not arrived,” she said. “I am a person who works on things every day.”
Opening Doors Executive Director Carol Gebhart said Meehan’s message of the transformative power of hope and generosity resonates with the organization.
“We are in our 22nd year of serving women with or without children who are experiencing homelessness,” Gebhart said. “The (women religious) congregations in this community started this organization when a homeless woman with a dog was found in Jackson Park. There was a place for the dog in the community, but there was no place for the woman.”
Sue Simon, of Dubuque, attended the event and said she was struck by Meehan’s story.
“Her emphasis on generosity was something that appeals to me,” Simon said. “It will probably make me look to see if I am being generous enough.”
Diane Repass, of Asbury, Iowa, attended the event and said Meehan’s story of personal change resonated with her.
“We can all make changes in our lives,” Repass said. “No matter what is going on in our lives, we can choose to be different and choose to be more giving and loving.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.