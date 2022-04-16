The recently retired Dubuque police chief died Friday.

Mark Dalsing, 55, retired from the role in September, then started in November as the affordable housing director for Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Dubuque.

Dalsing spent 32 years with the Dubuque Police Department and became chief in February 2010. He began his new role on Nov. 1.

A visitation for Dalsing will be held from 2 to 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, at Church of the Nativity in Dubuque. A wake service then will be held at 7:45 p.m. 

A funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 21, at the church.

This story will be updated later today with thoughts from Mark Dalsing's family, friends and colleagues.

Tags

Recommended for you