GALENA, Ill. — A planned renovation at Galena Middle School, which took a step forward when City Council members recently approved a rezoning request, will now include an outdoor classroom space.
Overall, the renovation will add 45,000 square feet to the middle school and renovate the 44,000 square feet within the current footprint. The completed facility will house the district’s pre-K through eighth-grade students.
A small, limestone amphitheater was recently added to the plans for the $14 million project.
Superintendent Tim Vincent said the outdoor space will be similar to other amphitheaters designed by project architect Straka Johnson Architects, including one at Dubuque Senior High School.
“Sometimes kids and teachers get into a repetitive mindset (when) they’re in the same classroom all the time,” Vincent said. “Sometimes it’s just helpful to get a change of scenery and be out of doors and learn at the same time.”
The space is estimated to cost about $50,000. Vincent said the Galena Education Foundation has committed $30,000 toward the project and the district is exploring several options to raise the remaining funds.
District officials envision that the outdoor space will be primarily used by K-8 classes, due to its proximity to the soon-to-be-renovated building. However, Vincent noted that the amphitheater will be available for all district classes to use.
The overall renovation project took a step forward last week when City Council members approved the rezoning of all district properties to a planned unit development. Even with the PUD designation, these properties do maintain an underlying district of low density residential, according to Galena Zoning Administrator Jonathan Miller.
Miller explained that the rezoning was necessary to allow for several aspects of the renovation plans that would not be allowed under low density residential zoning, such as a shorter setback distance from the building to the road in front of it.
At its October meeting, the city’s Zoning Board of Appeals had recommended approval of the rezoning under several conditions. Now that the City Council has approved the rezoning and the preliminary PUD, district officials will return to the Zoning Board of Appeals for final approval of the PUD on Dec. 8.
“At that point, the school district will need to provide us with final plans on the site,” Miller said.
By rezoning all district property to a PUD, district officials have the flexibility to pursue future facilities updates, which could include a renovation at the district’s high school.
Vincent said he and school board members will be “diving into those conversations” in the coming months, once they accept a bid for the middle school project and can better assess the district’s financial position.
“Right now, I’ve got most of my focus on that (pre-K to 8th grade) school, but at the same time, I’ve got an eye on the future toward those high school updates,” he said.