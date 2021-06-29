MAQUOKETA, Iowa — A Maquoketa woman recently was sentenced to two years of probation for stealing from a church.
Anne M. Duffy-Doherty, 40, was sentenced in the Iowa District Court of Jackson County after previously pleading guilty to charges of first-degree theft and forgery. A charge of unauthorized use of a credit card for more than $10,000 was dismissed as part of a plea deal.
Court documents state that Duffy-Doherty was working as a secretary at Maquoketa United Church of Christ when she made “unauthorized purchases” totaling more than $43,000 with the church’s bank account and credit card. The purchases were made between September 2019 to August 2020.
Duffy-Doherty also forged the signature of a Mary Hayward on 21 church checks, totaling around $13,610, from February to May 2020. Hayward is authorized to sign checks on behalf of the church.