A teen accused of robbing a man at gunpoint in Dubuque is asking for his case to be moved to juvenile court.
Caleb J. Williams, 17, of Dubuque, is charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with first-degree robbery, going armed with intent, carrying weapons, reckless use of a firearm, assault with a dangerous weapon, persons ineligible to carry a dangerous weapon and possession of marijuana. He has pleaded not guilty.
Iowa law automatically tries 16- and 17-year-old offenders as adults if they are accused of a serious crime.
Attorney Stuart Hoover filed a motion this month seeking to move Williams’ case to juvenile court, citing the teen’s age and lack of prior contact with the criminal justice system.
A hearing to discuss the request has been set for Jan. 9.
Court documents state that Williams and Ryan G. Koch, 18, of Dubuque, robbed Chrisean T. Blackman, 24, of Dubuque, on Nov. 25 in the 2200 block of Washington Street when Blackman met with them to purchase what he believed to be a bag of marijuana. Police later discovered the bag was full of cotton balls.
Blackman told police that he electronically sent payment for the transaction to Williams. Williams accepted the payment and took additional funds from Blackman’s account, leading to a confrontation in which Williams pulled out a gun and pointed it at Blackman, documents state.
Blackman grabbed the gun and a struggle ensued, at which point Koch also pointed a gun at Blackman, documents state. Blackman reported grabbing that gun as well, “struggling with both subjects pointing the guns at them.”
He then was able to run away and call for help. He said he also heard a gunshot, and police later found a spent shell casing in the area, documents state.
After Koch was arrested, he told police that Williams gave him the gun he used in the incident, documents state.
Koch is charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with first-degree robbery, going armed with intent, carrying weapons, reckless use of a firearm, assault with a dangerous weapon, persons ineligible to carry a dangerous weapon and possession of marijuana. He has not yet entered a plea.