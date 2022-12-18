A teen accused of robbing a man at gunpoint in Dubuque is asking for his case to be moved to juvenile court.

Caleb J. Williams, 17, of Dubuque, is charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with first-degree robbery, going armed with intent, carrying weapons, reckless use of a firearm, assault with a dangerous weapon, persons ineligible to carry a dangerous weapon and possession of marijuana. He has pleaded not guilty.