Despite the chilly weather and heavy snow, crowds showed up around downtown Dubuque on Saturday night to prove one thing: You can’t stop the beat.

Wrapped in sweaters and scarves, people trekked from bar to bar to listen to the various musicians playing at the nine venues participating in the annual Downtown Music Crawl.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.