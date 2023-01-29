Despite the chilly weather and heavy snow, crowds showed up around downtown Dubuque on Saturday night to prove one thing: You can’t stop the beat.
Wrapped in sweaters and scarves, people trekked from bar to bar to listen to the various musicians playing at the nine venues participating in the annual Downtown Music Crawl.
There was something for everyone, with musicians of all different genres belting out classic covers or strumming along to soulful originals. Many venues offered drink or food specials in hopes of enticing even more people to brave the cold.
“It was a 12 block walk down from where I live and I had to shake a bunch of snow off when I got here, but I’m glad I made it,” said attendee Jesse Gavin, of Dubuque, whose first stop was to Dimensional Brewing Company to see singer Sophie Coyote. “... It’s a great chance to see some additional performers who don’t scoop through this area too frequently.”
The event was put on by Dubuque Main Street as a way to get people out and about and expose them to local talent, said Dubuque Main Street Executive Director Danielle Jacobs. In years past, the event has included a trolley that took people from place to place, but that was scrapped this year because of the cost.
While live music is a common occurrence downtown, Jacobs estimated the event would about double the number of shows being played in comparison to any other weekend. She said the length of the event also set it apart, as there was at least one show playing somewhere downtown between 1 p.m. and 2 a.m.
“You can go out and enjoy whichever shows you want to enjoy,” Jacobs said. “If you like going out early and getting home early, this is great for you. Or if you’re a night owl, we have those later shows, too.”
Knicker’s Saloon participated in the event for the first time this year, said owner Cindy Freese. Since taking ownership of the bar three years ago, she said she’s tried to integrate more live music into the business since it’s so popular with customers.
“(The music crawl) seemed like something to do in the middle of winter,” Freese said. “The live music is always a hit, and I think people like seeing the local artists.”
A small crowd had already gathered at Knicker’s ahead of Three Quarter Buzz’s first set, and the number grew with each passing song. As the band played, people bopped their heads along to the beat or shimmied their shoulders, and a cover of Zac Brown Band’s “Chicken Fried” emerged as an early favorite.
“I just like the live music,” said Jeff Cole, of Dubuque. “I’d rather be somewhere with music, especially after two and a half years at home without (live performances).”
Cole said Knicker’s Saloon was his only planned stop of the evening, as he’d attended to support a friend in the band, but other people stopped at multiple places throughout the evening to listen to all the music crawl had to offer.
Friends Justina Templeton and Tessa Fahey, both of Dubuque, started the night at Dimensional, with plans to go to The Dungeon next. After that, the plan was to go “wherever the night takes us,” Fahey said.
The two are frequent visitors at live music shows, going for the atmosphere and time spent with friends. They’d heard about the event on Facebook and agreed it would be the best way to spend the snowy evening.
“We just love live music; we don’t care (what kind),” Templeton said. “As the night gets longer and the drink gets flowing, you get to dance a little more and have some fun.”
