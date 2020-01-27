BELLEVUE, Iowa — Gary Penniston believes in figuring out who you can serve with the skills you have and offering your time there.
For him, that means volunteering regularly to serve children and teens in Bellevue.
“Since I’m able to work with that age group, I just feel like I should,” he said.
Penniston has found plenty of ways to serve youth around the community over the years, whether he is running a local sports program, helping out in the Bellevue Community School District or working with children through his church.
“He’s an all-around positive guy and a great supporter of the community, schools and especially the youth of our community,” said Jeff Recker, principal of Bellevue Middle/High School.
Every fall and spring, Penniston runs Bellevue’s youth soccer program, a volunteer position he has held since 2014. He first got involved after his family moved to the Bellevue area in 2007 and his children joined local soccer teams.
The soccer program serves youth in kindergarten through eighth grade, and about 250 children participate between the fall and spring leagues.
Penniston tries to make sure participants get to play as much as possible.
“I know there’s theories out there about kids have to learn how to win … but kids also have to learn how to lose, and kids have to learn how to be teammates,” he said. “So I really encourage the coaches all the way, K through 8, to move the kids around the field, to play them all as equally as possible.”
Recker’s children participated in the youth soccer program, and he credited Penniston’s efforts with how much they enjoyed it.
“That’s 100% due to Gary’s dedication and organization,” he said.
In addition to volunteering with youth soccer, Penniston also finds multiple ways to get involved with the Bellevue school district.
He operates the scoreboard for varsity and junior varsity girls basketball games. During basketball season, he can be found at school at least once a week helping at the games. He also runs the scoreboard for home football games in the fall.
He also helps out with judging for students in Future Business Leaders of America as they prepare for competitions and has assisted with the school robotics team.
“I had three kids that came through the school district, and I’m very happy with the job that they do … so (my wife) Stephanie and I have both been happy over the years to volunteer,” he said.
Penniston stays active in the community by participating in the local Rotary club, and he spends many Fridays volunteering at the ARK program at Saint John Lutheran Church. That program provides after-school supervision to students while teaching them about faith.
“One thing (religious communities) still do well is helping others, and whenever I volunteer, whether it be through the church or through the school or through youth sports or through Rotary, that’s got to be the focus,” he said.